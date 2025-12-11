What you’re about to read has been deliberately buried by the church for centuries, and your pastor has no idea it even exists.

You won’t hear this in Sunday school but, buried in the oldest layers of Christian tradition, hidden in crumbling medieval manuscripts and banned Orthodox icons, there’s a saint who had the head of a dog.

Not symbolically. Not as a metaphor. Literally.

His name was Reprobus before his conversion, a name that means “scoundrel” or “reprobate.” He stood somewhere between seven and twelve feet tall depending on which account you read, and he came from a tribe of dog-headed warriors who lived at the absolute edge of the known world, who barked instead of speaking, who ate human flesh.

Then he heard the gospel, got baptized, and changed his name to Christopher, which means “Christ-bearer.” And then something happened that the sources can’t quite agree on.

Some accounts say his dog’s head became human at baptism. Others keep him dog-headed right through his martyrdom. T…