Remember the final scene in Raiders of the Lost Ark? Indiana Jones watches helplessly as government agents wheel the Ark of the Covenant into a massive warehouse, disappearing it among countless other mysterious crates. The camera pulls back to reveal row after row of identical boxes stretching into the darkness, suggesting that world-changing artifacts are routinely buried in bureaucratic storage. Steven Spielberg intended it as fiction, but what if this scenario isn't as far-fetched as we think?

The Giant Skeleton Conspiracy

Deep in the dusty archives of the Smithsonian Institution, according to whistleblowers who have risked their careers to speak out, lie the bones of giants. Not metaphorical giants. Actual skeletal remains of humans standing 9, 10, even 12 feet tall, with skulls so massive they barely fit in standard storage containers.

But you'll never see them in any museum display.

For over 150 years, these sources claim, a systematic campaign has been underway to hide archaeologi…