The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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🐺The Wise Wolf
1h

What a wonderful feeling to wake up and see my intern actually published an article without me having to tell her twenty times to publish an article!

Hopefully this one doesn't lose us another 30 paid subs...

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Bear de Mel's avatar
Bear de Mel
2h

I think the Wise Wolf is wonderful . You are funny Lily . Long may you both flourish . Discerning readers will never leave . Sincere good wishes and thank you for sharing your thoughts, knowledge and wisdom.

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