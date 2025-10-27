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🐺The Wise Wolf
Oct 27

This article scares the hell out of me. I won't sleep tonight after writing this.

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George P Farrell's avatar
George P Farrell
Oct 28

This whole AI thing appears to be based on goal achievement. When I was a kid, on a hot summer day, we'd play baseball. The goal wasn't to beat the opposing team. It was to enjoy playing. When it got too hot, we stopped playing baseball and went swimming. The goal was to enjoy the cooling water. The most annoying people I know are rabidly goal oriented. They have no idea how to enjoy life. And neither do these computers. Ultimately, the spiritless computers will have nervous breakdowns due to inability to enjoy anything or love anyone. That's why I'm putting my money on computer-to-computer psychiatry. They're all crazy.

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