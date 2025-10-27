(Image From Netlix’s LOVE DEATH + ROBOTS)

The Death of Human Supremacy

Here’s what happened while you were doom-scrolling through your daily existential dread.

On October 22nd, Google announced their Willow quantum chip solved a problem in two hours that would take the world’s fastest supercomputer 3.2 years. Not 3.2 days. Years. Their new Quantum Echoes algorithm achieved something called “verifiable quantum advantage,” which is science-speak for: we just crossed a threshold we can’t uncross. This is the first time in history a quantum computer has successfully run a verifiable algorithm that outperforms classical supercomputers by orders of magnitude. They’re using it to compute molecular structures, map the architecture of matter itself at speeds that make our current tech look like cave paintings.

But that’s not the scary part. The scary part is what they’re not telling you about where this leads.

Meanwhile, Yoshua Bengio, one of the three godfathers who birthed modern AI, stood up and…