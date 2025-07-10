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Lily-Rose Dawson's avatar
Lily-Rose Dawson
Jul 11, 2025

this was a good article. shame your content gets blocked by the algorithm. you are a better writer than most of the people on here and talk about topics that no one else in the world writes about.

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Virgin Monk Boy's avatar
Virgin Monk Boy
Aug 26, 2025

The Gospel of Thomas is not a scavenger hunt with a cosmic prize at the end. It is a dismantling of the very game of hunter and hunted.

When Jesus says the kingdom is inside you and outside you, he collapses the distinction. When he says make the male and female one, he erases the line. When he says the living will not die, he ends the tyranny of opposites.

Thomas is not about finding the key to win the throne. It is about realizing there was never a lock, never a throne, never a separate self to sit on it. The marvel is that what you sought is already looking through your eyes.

Blessed be the ones who stop playing the puzzle and let themselves be undone by the answer that was always here.

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