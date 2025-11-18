Note from the Wise Wolf: Still knee deep in medieval Alexander the Great and Biblical manuscripts. Aiming to finish the series by Friday. It’s way more information than I ever expected to find and I am having a hard time deciding on what is most important. When you got a military genius, biblical prophecy, claims of divine origin, giants, werewolves, and every other weird thing you could ever imagine existing all being fought by the greatest general to ever live - you have a hard time deciding what to focus on. As such, I am publishing an article I have had sitting on the back-burner.

A friend sent me this analysis a few months back. He spent six years as an intelligence officer in the German military before transitioning into cybersecurity consulting. He knows how information operations work from the inside. He’s watched the privacy community for over a decade, and what he’s seeing keeps him up at night.

He wants to remain anonymous.

What follows is his analysis. Read it as someone with…