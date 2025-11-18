The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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Becky
Nov 18

General rule of thumb: anything allowed to have millions of views is circulated intentionally.

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Eric's avatar
Eric
Nov 18

I’m going to just say upfront that I don’t know anything about any of this security stuff. What I do know is that the spirit inside always made me think, all this cyber security has to be worthless. It just never added up. Thank you for the confirmation, and I’m looking forward to your upcoming article.

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