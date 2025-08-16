The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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Randall's avatar
Randall
Aug 16, 2025

I am a mathematician, decided to test AI, and logged my sessions with AI (such as ChatGPT and DeekSeek v3) All AI failed math completely but ChatGPT inventing computer code really took the lying much further. It was astonishing to witness the hubris. I tried twice to correct the fabrications, then without warning, my seesion was abruptly terminated. AI is rapidly creating a dream land of (ir)reality and humans will be completely overwhelmed and unable to discern fact from fiction, truth from error, their commmon sense and discernment corrupted, perhaps permanently. Mankind's lust for power is being used as the lure, but destruction lies ahead.

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Charles in Ga's avatar
Charles in Ga
Aug 16, 2025

No. I DON'T care enough about this story to share it. That would be comparable to Lot trying to talk Sodom's citizens out of raping angels! Humanity failed the test...AGAIN, and NOW the Judgment comes.

When you are too stupid to live, the outcome is obvious...you die. We see it EVERY DAY, on the streets, in the news, in our neighborhoods. How many people took an experimental gene therapy drug MISLABELED as a "vaccine" AFTER they had been told the truth? How many took the boosters?

I recommend that we all look to our OWN SOULS to prepare them for the only choice that will EVER matter. GOT JESUS?

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