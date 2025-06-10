“I will be a dictator on day one. The only thing that can stop me is the courts.” Source: March 2024 interview with The Washington Post

Oh boy, this one’s going to sound insane — even to those of you who’ve read it all. I know most of you roll your eyes at the whole “occult” thing, and honestly? So do I. But here’s the kicker: the people in charge don’t. They believe in it. Hell, they study it. Openly. Ancient Babylonian rituals, black magic, esoteric texts — these aren’t rumors scribbled on bathroom walls, they’re real practices tied to real names in high places.

And let’s not forget the accusations — yes, the ones that keep resurfacing like a bad horror movie. Dozens of allegations over decades about pedophilia, ritual abuse, even child sacrifice. And yet… no consequences. No trials. Just silence, cover-ups, or ridicule for those brave enough to speak out.

The time to save this country passed long ago. Now, all we can do is prepare. Because if you're reading this, and you still have some fight left in you, then you need to be ready — because the moment may come this very weekend. I’ve spent days combing through ancient texts, secret societies, and bizarre occult connections that I wish were just conspiracy theories. But the deeper I dug, the clearer it became: Donald Trump isn't just ‘president’ again — he’s positioning himself as a global ruler with an iron fist, and millions of MAGA loyalists are helping him do it — on both sides of the manufactured conflict.

Welcome to the Hegelian Dialectic in action. The game is rigged. The war is psychological. And the battlefield? Your mind.

The Hegelian Coup: Symbolism, Occult Timing, and the Rise of a New American Dictator

In recent years, a growing number of Americans have begun to sense that something deeper than politics is at play in the United States — something far more insidious than partisan bickering or campaign slogans. Beneath the surface of debates over flags, parades, protests, and power lies a complex web of manipulation, symbolism, and control. And now, it may be culminating in a moment that could redefine American democracy forever — or destroy it entirely.

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The Hegelian Dialectic: Manufacturing Consent Through Conflict

At the heart of modern political theater lies the Hegelian dialectic , a philosophical framework often hijacked by those who seek to engineer societal change through controlled chaos. In its purest form, the dialectic suggests that every idea (thesis) generates an opposing force (antithesis), which together produce a new, synthesized reality (synthesis). But when weaponized, this model becomes a tool for engineered conflict — one used to manipulate public perception, steer narratives, and ultimately consolidate power.

This isn’t just theory. We’re watching it unfold before our eyes.

On one side: a massive military parade orchestrated by Donald Trump in Washington D.C., timed with Flag Day, the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary, and his birthday — all wrapped in a carefully curated spectacle of nationalism and authoritarian imagery.

How did this ‘grass-roots movement’ manage to organize millions of protests around the nation in only two days? It didn’t. It is being staged. All of this. This is a COUP. Wake up America! How blind, deaf, and dumb are we now?

On the other: the sudden rise of the so-called “No Kings” movement , protesting authoritarian symbolism and calling for democratic values — seemingly emerging out of nowhere, yet perfectly synchronized across the country.

But here’s the rub: how does a grassroots movement organize nationwide in mere days?

That kind of coordination doesn’t happen organically. It reeks of pre-planning, media amplification, and possibly even embedded actors on both sides. Whether or not the Hegelian model is being consciously applied, the effect is clear — the nation is polarized, emotions are high, and control remains centralized.

A Parade Worthy of Dictators

Trump’s military parade is no ordinary display of patriotism. Complete with tanks rolling down Constitution Avenue and fighter jets roaring overhead, it bears an eerie resemblance to the kinds of displays seen in Beijing, Moscow, and Pyongyang — nations ruled by authoritarian regimes that use such pageantry to intimidate, unify, and legitimize their rule under a cult-of-personality-driven vision.

Make no mistake — this isn’t about honoring soldiers. It’s about showing force. It’s about reminding the people who holds the real power. It’s about symbolism , and symbolism has always been the language of control.

And now, amid this manufactured tension, we find ourselves entering a period steeped in historical and occult significance.

June 13–16: A Window of Power

June 13th marks the anniversary of the arrest of the Knights Templar in 1307 — the origin of Friday the 13th as an “unlucky” day. This date has long been associated with conspiracy theories, secret societies, and the persecution of powerful groups deemed threats to ruling authorities.

Then, on June 14th , according to Thelemic tradition, comes the Ritual of the Sacrifice of the Priest — part of Aleister Crowley’s esoteric system rooted in the belief that the old must die to make way for the new. Some interpret this as a symbolic death of institutions, norms, or leaders — a ritualistic cleansing of the past to usher in a new order. A NEW WORLD ORDER…

These dates fall within what some call a "power window" — a time when symbolic events are more likely to occur. And given the alleged ties between certain Masonic rites and Templar mythology — including the Masonic ‘DeMolay Society’s’ naming after Jacques de Molay, the last Grand Master of the Templars — the symbolism becomes impossible to ignore.

Academics will deny there is any connection between Freemasonry and The Templar Order - then why did the most famous Masonic scholar in modern history write a book about it?

The Templars were accused of worshipping Baphomet, a mysterious figure later associated with occultism and rebellion against orthodox Christianity. Could these ancient symbols be resurfacing in modern times, masked beneath populist rhetoric and nationalist fervor?

Face the facts: Freemasonry is DICTATORIAL, CAPITALISTIC ‘SATANISM’.

Is a Coup Imminent?

As these forces converge — the militarized display of loyalty, the sudden rise of a protest movement, and the alignment of historically loaded dates — whispers grow louder: Is something bigger coming?

Could this weekend mark the beginning of a coup-like maneuver, where Donald Trump, emboldened by loyalists and aided by strategic chaos, seeks to position himself as the "King of America" — a title no president should ever hold?

A dictator crowned not by blood but by propaganda, by fear, by the illusion of popular support, and by the silence of the majority.

He is a man who spent decades alongside Jeffrey Epstein , yet somehow avoided stepping foot on Epstein’s infamous island. A man whose inner circle includes figures tied to extremism, conspiracies, and the erosion of truth itself.

There are dozens of photos of these two men hanging out over decades. Yet, Trump never went to his ‘best-friend’s’ island retreat? I call bullshit.

If he is allowed to consolidate unchecked power, we will not be looking at a constitutional republic anymore — but at a dictatorship cloaked in red hats and flag-waving nationalism .

Call to Action: If You Care, Be Ready

So what do we do?

If you believe this is all just politics as usual — if you think none of this matters — then by all means, do nothing.

But if you love this country... If you believe in democracy, in justice, in freedom... If you don’t want your children growing up in a world ruled by a sociopathic tyrant...

Then you need to be ready.

Not just with words. Not just with outrage on social media. But with action.

Support organizations defending democracy. Protect your right to vote. Stay informed. Speak out. Prepare for what may come next… the second American civil war.

The game is rigged. But you still have a choice — what will yours be?

Because this isn’t just about Trump. This is about what happens when truth dies, and symbolism becomes reality.

And if we’re not watching closely, we may wake up in a country that no longer recognizes us.

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