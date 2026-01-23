Silicon Valley billionaires, Nazi-linked Canadian cults, CIA psyops, and everything else you pretend isn't real - all starring in tonight's puppet show.

Fifteen years ago I had everything. At 25, I was a private tech stock analyst for a South Korean billionaire. Fast track to my first million. Beachfront condo. Sports car. The girl. Everything my small-town friends dreamed about, I had.

Then I saw what these people were really doing with their money and power. I opened my mouth about it. That’s when I learned what they do to people who talk.

They sued me for millions I didn’t have. Fabricated felony charges to destroy my credibility. Blacklisted me so thoroughly I couldn’t get hired anywhere in my field. I lost everything - the career, the girl, the life, nearly ended up on the streets. I couldn’t even get a job flipping burgers because they made sure my name was poison.

I threw away a future most people never get close to touching. I did it because I thought you deserved to know what I was seeing. I paid for that decision with fifteen years of my life.

Now I’m going to make sure it wasn’t for nothing.

What got me destroyed wasn’t complicated. I was in the room when they talked about what they were going to do with all that money and power. I heard them discuss their plans. I went to parties where masked call girls handed out manifestos about being the “new breed of power elite.” I sat in meetings where they spoke openly about humanity like we were livestock to be managed.

It was Kubrick’s Eyes Wide Shut type shit except it was my actual life and these were the people moving trillions of dollars.

I saw what they were building with all that wealth. Not just hoarding it - building something with it. A system. Infrastructure for control that most people wouldn’t recognize until it was too late. And I was young and stupid enough to think someone should warn people about it.

That’s what got me destroyed. Not complaining about inequality. Not whining about rich people. I saw their actual plans and I opened my mouth about it. They couldn’t have that. So they made sure I’d never work again, never be believed, never recover. They turned me into a cautionary tale for the next analyst who sits in those meetings and hears what I heard.

The wealth you see concentrated at the top? That’s not the endgame. That’s the ammunition. And understanding what they’re using it for starts with understanding the machine they built to keep you from connecting those dots.

The eight richest people on Earth own more wealth than the poorest 3.6 billion people combined. In 1965, the average CEO made 20 times what their workers made. Today it’s 351 times. Since 1978, CEO compensation has grown 1,460% while typical worker compensation has risen just 18%. The top 1% of Americans now own 35% of all wealth. The bottom 50% own 2%.

Understanding what they’re using it for requires understanding how they keep you from figuring it out. That’s where this gets interesting.

The Machine That Keeps You Fighting Ghosts

You’ve probably never heard of Hegelian dialectics. That’s intentional. It’s the framework of your mental prison and they don’t teach it in schools for the same reason wardens don’t give inmates blueprints of the jail.

The mechanism is simple. Create a problem. Create the opposition to that problem. Control both sides. Guide the conflict to your desired outcome. This isn’t organic disagreement bubbling up from society. This is engineered division manufactured to keep you busy while they rob you blind.

The Romans had a phrase for it. Divide et impera. Everyone translates this as “divide and conquer” but that’s wrong. It’s divide and rule. You don’t conquer people by dividing them. You rule them. You keep them fighting each other over engineered controversies so they never look up to see who’s actually in charge.

Watch how it works. Democrats versus Republicans. Both funded by the same corporations. Both pass legislation that serves Wall Street. Both start wars. Both expand surveillance. Both serve the same masters while pretending to be enemies. You waste your energy picking a side in a fight where both fighters work for the same promoter.

Immigrant versus native while corporations profit from cheap labor and automate everything anyway. Black versus white while class warfare gets completely ignored. Gay versus straight while wealth extraction continues uninterrupted. Whether men on estrogen can play women’s sports. Whether pronouns matter. Endless bathroom controversies consuming infinite energy while they build the infrastructure to control every aspect of your life.

These are problems that either should have been solved decades ago or don’t matter in the first place. But you’re spending hours arguing about them online because that’s the point. The controversy is engineered. The division is manufactured. A third party controls both sides of every fight and guides you to waste your energy on battles that don’t threaten their power.

And when you figure that out, when you start to see the game, they have another layer ready for you.

“The best way to control the opposition is to lead it ourselves.” - Vladimir Lenin

The Leaders Who Play You Like a Fiddle

The third party that manufactures these conflicts needs front men. People to lead each tribe. People to make you feel represented while keeping you contained. Shakespeare wrote that all the world’s a stage and all the men and women merely players. He wasn’t being poetic. He was explaining how power actually works.

Your leaders aren’t organic voices rising from the people. They’re demagogues. A demagogue is a political leader who seeks support by appealing to popular desires and prejudices rather than rational argument. They’re carefully selected personalities deployed to lead their assigned tribes. They have the charisma to make you trust them. They look like you. They talk like you. They understand your frustrations because they were chosen specifically for their ability to manipulate those frustrations.

The demagogue plays off your emotions to get ingratiated into your psyche. You think they’re fighting for you because they feel like you. “They’re like me so I’ll listen to what they say.” That’s the trap. They were picked because they could make you feel that way while leading you exactly nowhere.

The whole world is a stage. Your political heroes are actors. Your tribal leaders are playing parts. You’re in the audience thinking the performance is real. And when you start to figure out it’s theater, when you start looking for the exits, they’ve got someone waiting for you there too.

The Alternative Media Trap

You got suspicious of mainstream media. Good. That was step one. You saw through the obvious lies. You recognized the propaganda. You knew something was wrong. So you went looking for the truth.

That’s when you found the “alternative” media. The Rumble prophets. The Bitchute truth-tellers. The YouTube researchers who definitely aren’t controlled opposition because they say things CNN won’t say. They told you that you were waking up. That you were seeing through the matrix. That you were part of the awakening.

You’re not awake.

You’re just asleep in a different bed.

The same people who control mainstream media also control the alternative. They have to. Because some percentage of the population will always see through the first layer of lies. Those people are dangerous if they start thinking independently. So you give them a different set of lies. You give them controlled opposition.

“We’ll know our disinformation program is complete when everything the American public believes is false.” - William Casey, CIA Director, 1981

The CIA and corporations and foreign governments employ these people specifically to capture dissidents like you. People who question authority. People who don’t trust the system. You’re the safety valve for dissent. They channel your anger into ineffective directions while making you feel enlightened. They keep you busy chasing theories that never threaten real power.

The pattern is obvious once you see it. These controlled opposition figures never face real consequences. They claim they’re being silenced while maintaining monetized platforms with millions of subscribers. They claim they’re exposing the truth while somehow never getting deplatformed when actual truth-tellers get banned instantly. They have billionaire backers funding their “truth-telling” operation. They lead you in circles researching topics that keep you busy but never empower actual resistance.

Real resistance gets censored. The Wise Wolf has been kicked off every major platform we’ve tried to publish on. We don’t have billionaire backers. We don’t have corporate sponsors. We’re two people working out of a home office trying not to get evicted while we tell you things that actually threaten power. That’s what real independent journalism looks like.

But your Rumble prophet with the studio lighting and the sponsorship deals? He’s not being silenced. He’s being amplified by the same people who silence us. Because he’s not a threat. He’s a release valve. He makes you feel smart for consuming his content. He never empowers you to do anything that actually challenges the system. He just keeps you busy feeling enlightened while the real theft continues.

Let me show you exactly how this works.

The Nuclear Weapons Psyop

The “nukes are fake” conspiracy might be the dumbest controlled opposition operation I’ve ever encountered. Millions of people believe it. It’s spread across every alternative media platform. And it’s designed specifically to make you look stupid while wasting your time.

Here’s the contradiction they want you to ignore. These people admit nuclear power plants are real. They admit the science works. They cite former nuclear chemists who swam in reactor cooling pools to prove nuclear power is safe. But somehow nuclear weapons using the exact same science are fake.

Think about that for two seconds. If nuclear power plants work, nuclear weapons work. It’s the same physics. The same chain reaction. The same fundamental science. One generates sustained controlled energy. The other generates an instantaneous uncontrolled explosion. Same mechanism. Different application. This isn’t complicated.

Hiroshima and Nagasaki still exist with measurable radiation. Multiple countries have tested weapons with measurable fallout. The physics is identical to nuclear power generation. Thousands of independent scientists across dozens of countries confirm the technology. But your truther guru on Rumble says it’s fake because he saw a video that “proves” the shadows fall wrong in some photograph from 1945.

The purpose of this psyop is brilliant. It makes truthers look insane to normies. It discredits legitimate questioning of government narratives. It creates division within truth communities. And most importantly, it wastes infinite time and energy on something easily disprovable. When you’re arguing about whether nuclear weapons exist instead of who controls them and why, you’re doing exactly what they want.

This is what controlled opposition does. It takes your legitimate distrust of authority and channels it into arguing about easily disprovable nonsense. Meanwhile the real conspiracy continues unexamined. They want you debating whether nukes are real instead of asking why we nearly ended up in nuclear war three times during the Cold War and who profits from maintaining nuclear arsenals.

And all of this serves a larger purpose. All the manufactured division. All the demagogues. All the controlled opposition. It’s not random chaos. There’s a plan behind it. Understanding that plan requires looking at something most people aren’t ready to consider.

What If They Never Lost

World War Two ended in 1945. The Nazis lost. The good guys won. Democracy prevailed. That’s the story you learned in school. What if that’s not what actually happened? What if World War Two wasn’t won but just delayed?

The Nazi ideology you learned about was the public face. Aryan supremacy. Lebensraum. The thousand year reich. That was the sales pitch to the German masses. The demagogue’s performance for people who needed someone to blame for their problems. But what was the real agenda underneath all that racial ideology?

Total technological control. Systematic surveillance. Engineering society through applied science. The Nazis were obsessed with technology in ways that went far beyond military applications. They developed rockets. Jet engines. Computers. Synthetic materials. Advanced pharmaceuticals. All in service of a vision that extended far beyond territorial conquest.

The real power behind Hitler didn’t die in Berlin bunkers. The industrialists who funded the Nazi party. The bankers who financed their war machine. The scientists who developed their technology. The intelligence officers who ran their networks. These people didn’t disappear. They extracted billions in assets through a worldwide operation that’s barely documented in mainstream history. Then they disappeared into sympathetic countries and continued their work under different names.

“What the Fourth Industrial Revolution will lead to is a fusion of our physical, our digital, and our biological identities.” - Klaus Schwab, World Economic Forum, 2019

They needed time. The technology for their vision didn’t exist yet. They needed to develop two-way communication devices that people would voluntarily carry. They needed computers. Internet. Cell phones. They needed to make surveillance technology ubiquitous. They needed to make people not just accept being watched but demand it. Convince them it was convenient. Empowering. Fun.

And they needed this technology to generate more wealth than oil and weapons combined. Which it did. More wealth than has ever been seen in human history. Trillions upon trillions of dollars extracted through devices people paid for themselves. Surveillance equipment in every pocket. Monitoring systems in every home. People voluntarily building their own prison while thinking they were being connected.

But who has that money? Where did it go? Because you don’t have it. I don’t have it. We’re worse off than we were twenty years ago despite working harder than our parents ever did. Someone extracted trillions while we were distracted fighting each other over the controversies they manufactured.

The thousand year reich wasn’t about a German empire lasting a millennium. It was about technocratic control spanning generations. And any of you reading this who think you understand what the Nazi party was really about based on what they told the masses, you’re wrong. You were lied to just like everyone else. The racial ideology was the cover story for something much darker. You were useful idiots for a plan that has nothing to do with your fantasies about racial purity or national glory.

This sounds insane. I understand that. But follow the thread a little further.

The Technocracy Connection

Elon Musk’s grandfather was Joshua Haldeman. Haldeman was a prominent member of Technocracy Incorporated in Canada during the 1930s and 1940s. Technocracy wasn’t some fringe political movement. It was a serious attempt to replace democracy with rule by technical experts. Their explicit goal was establishing what they called a “technate.”

A technate is exactly what it sounds like. A fascist police state using technology to control every aspect of life. No elected government. No democratic accountability. Rule by engineers and scientists who would manage society the way you’d manage a factory. Scientific optimization of human resources. Force people to work until they’re too old and weak to produce. Then eliminate them because they’re no longer useful to the system.

Sound familiar? Canada is implementing assisted suicide for people deemed economically unproductive right now. Veterans with PTSD are being offered death instead of treatment. Disabled people are being told the government will help them kill themselves instead of providing support. The infrastructure for eliminating “useless eaters” is being built while you argue about pronouns.

Joshua Haldeman tried overthrowing the Canadian government during World War Two to implement this technocratic system. He got caught. He fled to South Africa, a nation with well-documented Nazi sympathies, where he could regroup. He raised his family on technocratic ideology there. Teaching them that democracy was inefficient. That the masses needed to be managed. That technology could be used to control society scientifically.

That grandson now controls global communication infrastructure through Starlink satellites. Controls electric vehicle infrastructure. Develops brain-computer interfaces through Neuralink. Owns the social media platform where political discourse happens. And has direct access to the Trump administration while holding government contracts worth billions.

His grandfather literally tried to overthrow a government to install technocracy. Fled to a Nazi-sympathetic country. Raised his family on these ideas. Now his grandson controls the satellites, owns the digital town square, and has the ear of the President. You think that’s coincidence?

And this brings us to what all of this has been building toward. The manufactured division keeping you distracted. The demagogues keeping you loyal to fake tribes. The controlled opposition keeping you busy. The Nazi remnants who never actually lost. The technocracy that waited for technology to catch up with their vision. It all leads to the same place.

The Prison You Built For Them

They needed you to build your own cage. They couldn’t force total surveillance on a free population. You’d resist. You’d fight back. But if they made you want it? If they made you pay for it? If they convinced you it was liberating instead of enslaving? Then you’d build the infrastructure of your own control and thank them for the opportunity.

You paid for the smartphone that tracks your location every second of every day. You voluntarily use social media platforms that profile your psychology with more precision than any government interrogator ever achieved. You wired your home with smart devices that monitor everything you say and do. You bought the fitness tracker that monitors your body’s biological responses. You uploaded your DNA to ancestry websites. You posted photos of your children for facial recognition databases. You did all of this voluntarily because they convinced you it was making your life better.

And now they have more data about you than has ever been collected about any human being in history. They know where you go. Who you talk to. What you buy. What you read. What you watch. How you sleep. What your body is doing at any given moment. They’ve built a profile of your psychology so detailed they can predict your behavior before you even know what you’re going to do. They can modify that behavior through targeted manipulation. They can engineer society at scale.

“If you have enough data about me and enough computing power and biological knowledge, you can hack my body, my brain, my life. You can reach a point where you know me better than I know myself.” - Yuval Noah Harari, World Economic Forum advisor, 2020

The infrastructure exists now for complete control. Real-time biological monitoring. Behavioral prediction. Economic penalties for non-compliance. Geographic tracking. Social network mapping. Psychological profiling. All of it operational. All of it normalized. All of it something you paid to have done to yourself.

They built this while you were fighting their culture wars. Democrats versus Republicans. Black versus white. Immigrant versus native. Trans versus cis. Gay versus straight. Every manufactured controversy designed to keep your attention away from the cage being constructed around you. The demagogues kept you loyal to your team. The controlled opposition kept you chasing theories. And while you were busy feeling informed and enlightened, they finished building the technocratic control grid.

China already proved the model works. Social credit based on constant surveillance. Economic penalties for non-compliance. Geographic restrictions for low scores. Access to services conditioned on obedience. The system scales to billions of people. It works. And now they’re exporting it.

“Any package, pallet or container can now be equipped with a sensor, transmitter or radio frequency identification tag that allows a company to track where it is as it moves through the supply chain. In the near future, similar monitoring systems will also be applied to the movement and tracking of people.” - Klaus Schwab, founder of the World Economic Forum, “The Fourth Industrial Revolution,” 2017

Klaus Schwab literally wrote that humans will be tracked like packages in supply chains. Not metaphorically. Literally. Track people the same way you track inventory.

This is the endgame. Total surveillance enables total control. They predict your behavior before you act. They modify your behavior through economic manipulation. They eliminate people who won’t comply or can’t produce. The technocratic dream of managing human livestock scientifically. The Nazi vision of technological control perfected over seventy years of patience.

They extracted the wealth while you fought their culture wars. They built the infrastructure while your controlled opposition gurus kept you busy. They installed their demagogues while you thought voting mattered. And now they have everything they need to implement the thousand year reich that never ended. It just went underground to perfect its methods and wait for technology to catch up with the vision.

You’ve Been Played

Let me ask you something. Why are you worse off despite record wealth creation? Why do your leaders on both sides serve the same interests? Why do truth channels never get shut down but real investigators do? Why does every crisis lead to more surveillance and less freedom? Why are you fighting your neighbor instead of the people robbing you?

Because it’s theater. Your heroes are actors. Your enemies are paid opposition. The real enemy isn’t right or left. It’s the third party engineering the entire performance while you fight over which puppet gave the better speech.

Everything you think you know about politics came from someone. Everything you believe about truth movements came from someone. Everything you’re certain about came from someone. And that someone had a reason for giving you those beliefs. On purpose. To control you.

You’re not red-pilled. You’re not awake. You’re not enlightened. You’re performing the role they assigned you in their play. Democrat. Republican. Truther. Patriot. Liberal. Conservative. Awake. Asleep. All roles. All scripts they wrote. All performances in their theater.

The controversies you care about? They created them. The leaders you follow? They selected them. The truth you discovered? They planted it. Your emotions are being manipulated. Your tribal loyalty is being exploited. Your desire to be informed is being weaponized against you.

They give you enemies to hate so you never identify the real enemy. They give you heroes to follow so you never think for yourself. They give you truth to discover so you feel enlightened while remaining completely controlled.

You can’t fix the system from inside it. Voting won’t save you when both sides work for the same people. Your truther gurus won’t save you when they’re controlled opposition. The only way out is recognizing the manipulation. Following the money. Questioning everything especially what you’re certain about. Refusing to fight the enemies they assign you.

The demagogues are actors. The controlled opposition is theater. The manufactured division is a trap. The surveillance state is operational. The wealth has been extracted. The technocratic vision is being implemented. You’ve been played this entire time. The question is what you do with that knowledge.

Do you go back to sleep? Do you return to arguing about their assigned controversies? Do you keep following their controlled opposition prophets who make you feel smart while keeping you ineffective? Or do you start thinking for yourself?

Because they’re counting on you going back to sleep. They’re counting on cognitive dissonance making this too uncomfortable to accept. They’re counting on you dismissing this as more conspiracy theory and returning to the comfortable lie that someone is fighting for you somewhere.

The slaughterhouse was built around you while you were dreaming about green pastures. You’re in it now. The only question is whether you wake up in time to do something about it. Whether you start thinking for yourself instead of consuming more content from people who tell you what to think.

Time to wake up. Not to more comfortable lies. To the uncomfortable truth that you’re on your own. That nobody is coming to save you. That thinking for yourself is the only way out.

Did I Offend You

I don’t really care if I did. Someone needs to wake you up before you realize too late that the infrastructure for your elimination is already complete.

We are real journalists. We don’t fuck around with feel-good bullshit. If you want that, there are a hundred thousand content creators willing to tell you pretty lies while collecting their sponsorship checks. We’re here to make you uncomfortable. We’re here to remind you that freedom isn’t free. The price is paid in blood and we need to remember that now more than ever before it’s too late.

The Wise Wolf has been suppressed on every platform we've tried to use. We have half a dozen celebrities, a few US senators, half a dozen bestselling authors subscribed to us. We barely get 10,000 views per article now because we're being algorithmically buried. We're bursting the bubble and the people trying to take over the damn world right now cannot afford you figuring out the scam before they've taken everything and left you eating Soylent Green in a coffin-sized apartment.

This is the future if we don't rally now.

We're struggling here. We need help. We have 60,000 subscribers and we're still getting suppressed into irrelevance because we tell you what they don't want you to know.

Share this article. Wake someone else up. Because time is running out and they're not waiting for you to figure it out. They're implementing the system right now. The only question is whether enough people wake up fast enough to stop it or whether you go back to arguing about pronouns while they finish building your prison.