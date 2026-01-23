The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

Medical Truth Podcast
3h

This has been the playbook for Centuries with every great Empire!! Conquer and Divide!! However every great empire has crumbled due to Corruption, Greed and Perversion!! Why? Because God doesn't allow empires to last forever! The rats end up eating each other up and it crumbles from within the powers that be!!

John Graf
1h

Sadly, most people cannot or will not consider the Hegelian Dialectic application to "our" modern societies, and, hence, cannot develop meaningful solutions since they don't even grasp what the true Problem is. The vast majority know not what the Hegelian Dialectic or the Overton Window even are.

Most of what most people think they "know" is an illusion/delusion implanted in their minds by mass media and derivative "pop culture."

For those who want to learn how this all developed over the last 125 years, I recommend Alex Curtis' work on Edward Bernays, especially:

The Century of the Self -

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eJ3RzGoQC4s

