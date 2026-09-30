WASHINGTON, D.C.

Citing an urgent need to modernize the force ahead of the End Times, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced plans Tuesday to eliminate roughly 20 percent of the nation’s generals and admirals after an internal review found that nearly one in five senior officers had failed to pledge MEANINGFUL allegiance to the Beast.

Described as a major Pentagon overhaul (technically accurate if you count the pentagram) aimed at bringing the top brass into full compliance with the technocratic Luciferian world order foretold by John of Patmos in the Book of Revelation and now running only slightly behind schedule.

“Most of our officers took the mark without a second thought, which is exactly the kind of thinking we reward,” said a Department of War spokeswoman. “Unfortunately the remaining 20 percent still had a conscience, and we now classify that as a readiness issue.”

Among those cut was Lt. Gen. Rich Halvorsen, who was flagged after being caught mouthing the Lord’s Prayer during a mandatory Worship the Image seminar at Quantico.

“I honestly thought nobody could hear me over the smoke machine,” said Halvorsen. “Then the 90-foot animatronic statue in the courtyard turned around and said my name.”

Replacements will be drawn from a new fast-track program for officers who score in the top percentile for loyalty to Satan and the bottom percentile for having ever read how the Bible ends. (Spoiler: Satan loses.)

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