The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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Pelle Martens's avatar
Pelle Martens
7h

The line about a conscience becoming a “readiness issue” is sharp. If unquestioning obedience becomes the measure of a good officer, who is left to say an order is wrong? That’s the concern underneath the satire that deserves attention.

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1 reply by 🐺The Wise Wolf
Rick Batross's avatar
Rick Batross
3h

W.W.,you and Lily are national treasures,and i hope to be in a better financial position soon to be able to help to support you both. I retired way too young and at 74,am seeking employment!

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