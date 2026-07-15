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david judd's avatar
david judd
3h

This is too true, I was a jail chaplain for 20 years, and the psychiatric problem was huge and under staffed. But God! I have seen healing that boggled my once drug addled mind. Men set free from "the voices". Able to leave jail with hope in Jesus, our only hope.

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jeff chalk's avatar
jeff chalk
4h

excellent article. it's sad but true, everything you have said is policy not only in the USA but also in all of the western countries. The main reason is the money. The war on Russia has secretly cost us trillions of dollars as the people who really run our countries continue their pursuit for free oil. First in Russia and now in Iran.

In Canada the government donated every tank in our army to Ukraine. Not one was left in Canada to defend the country. In return for the hardware we sent we received I.O.U. s

The opposition leader rather than condemming this act of lunacy and money laundering said we should build more and send them

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