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david judd's avatar
david judd
Jul 15

This is too true, I was a jail chaplain for 20 years, and the psychiatric problem was huge and under staffed. But God! I have seen healing that boggled my once drug addled mind. Men set free from "the voices". Able to leave jail with hope in Jesus, our only hope.

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The Web of Wyrd's avatar
The Web of Wyrd
Jul 15

My family kicked me out at 17 and I struggled through periods of homelessness until I was 21 and living in my car became the only viable option for me because of exactly what you’re describing, but for women. As a single young woman under 25 my options were shelters of “young adult group homes” which were populated with the same kinds of individuals. Living in my car became somewhat of an adventure at times, but lodging with mentally unwell and the violent was not reasonable.

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