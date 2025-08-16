The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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Mooon
Aug 17, 2025

What kind of retards would allow the nuclear armament array be connected to anything other than a completely isolated network? What kind of retard would allow AI to have anything to do with the same? Oh! That’s right! Very dumb-ass psychopaths.

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Alan
Aug 16, 2025

Another LOUD Wake-Up Call! Sobering Truth. Thanks again Wolf!

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