The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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Mac's avatar
Mac
1h

Excellent, WW.

Old school is the best school. And old school is returning with a vengeance right now among Zoomer men. One of the most cunning lies ever devised, feminism, won't survive what's coming.

There are silver linings to the storm clouds.

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Neil D's avatar
Neil D
2h

Sooner or later, you figure it all out yourself despite not having downloaded the manual... or you die trying.

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