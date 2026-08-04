This piece is about your brain, and about whether losing it is really the price of getting old. One study convinced me it is not.

The Wolf is off today. So you are stuck with me. He is out at a storage unit digging through a mountain of boxes trying to figure out what he can sell to finally get himself into a real apartment. Anything is better than another highwayside motel with a broken ice machine and a parking lot full of ‘interesting’ characters.

In 2024 a team at the University of Queensland published a study on 151 healthy adults between the ages of 65 and 85. Everyone did 72 supervised exercise sessions over six months. Three groups. Easy effort, medium effort, and short hard bursts with rest in between.

Only the hard-burst group improved. Their memory scores went up. Their brain scans showed they had skipped the shrinkage that usually shows up in those years.

Then the researchers waited five years and tested them again. The improvement was still there. Some of those people had quit exercising and their brains had kept the gains anyway.

The researchers learned that just six months of that training is enough to flick the switch.

Nobody ever said anything like that to my grandparents. I wish they had…

What I watched happen

My grandma started forgetting names in her early seventies. Little things. She called me by my mom’s name and we all laughed. That is what families do.

By 78 she was asking the same question four times in one afternoon. She quit cooking after she left a burner on twice. She quit driving after she got lost on a road she had driven for forty years. That was when we knew something major was going on.

My grandpa went the other direction. He got quiet. He had been the loudest man in every room he ever entered. Then one Christmas he just sat there and watched us like we were a show he was not really following.

They both made it into their late 80s. Neither of them was really ‘in there’ by the end of it all.

Losing them was hard. Watching them get lost first was far harder. You end up grieving somebody who is still holding your hand. That is the sort of pain that you can’t really handle because you know there had to have been SOMETHING you could have done.

The word every doctor used

‘Irreversible.’

We heard it from a family doctor and then from a neurologist and then from somebody at the memory clinic. They called it age-related cognitive decline and then Alzheimer’s and then vascular dementia. The names moved around but the message never did.

Nothing we can do. This is what happens. Keep her comfortable.

I was 19 the first time I heard it. I remember feeling something that was not sadness. It was closer to suspicion.

Because that answer is too tidy. Bodies do not work like that. Cut your skin and it closes. Break a bone and it knits. Your liver will literally grow back. Every organ you own has some kind of repair crew on call.

And we are supposed to believe the brain is the one part that just runs out of road?

I did not buy it. So I started reading.

The modern world is killing us

I went looking for a scandal. I work for the Wise Wolf. Conspiracy has basically become my factory setting because of him.

What I found was stranger than just a scandal. The information is sitting in plain sight. It is in Lancet and PNAS and Neurology. It just never makes it into a twelve minute appointment because the doctors make more money treating you than they do telling you how to prevent the disease you are paying them to treat.

In 2024 the Lancet Commission on dementia concluded that around 45 percent of all dementia cases worldwide are potentially preventable. They pinned it to just FOURTEEN MODIFIABLE risk factors.

Physical inactivity is on that list. So are obesity, diabetes, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, smoking, social isolation, and depression. All of these are lifestyle choices. Preventable factors.

Does that sound like the average American lifestyle to you?

We drive everywhere. My grandparents lived somewhere you physically could not walk to buy milk. No sidewalk. Just a five lane road and a grocery store a mile and a half off. Every errand was a car errand.

We eat things that were manufactured poison. Wolf calls it ‘goyslop’ which is funny considering HIS grama was Jewish and he eats the same sort of goyslop garbage he is always complaining to me about. I understand why though. We are struggling just to make enough money to survive in America now. We don’t have the luxury to make healthy meals all the time. In fact, my grandmother’s freezer was a museum of processed food boxes.

Another big issue is we sit way too much. We spend half of our waking ours on our butt now. Before I took this summer camp job, I was on mine 12+ hours per day between college and my work for the Wolf. I put on 10lbs in the last year at college because I didn’t have time to exercise anymore. My grandfather spent his last decade in a recliner with the television on from breakfast until bed.

None of that is a character flaw. It is just the water we swim in. It is how this country got built after 1950 and almost nobody chose it on purpose.

Why Americans are going blank in their old age but Japanese and Italians aren’t

Researchers at Rush University built something called the MIND diet. It is basically the Mediterranean pattern with the brain stuff cranked to overdrive.

You get leafy greens and berries and nuts and olive oil and fish and beans and whole grains.

They tracked 960 older adults for almost five years. The people who followed it closest declined at a rate equal to being seven and a half years younger than the people who followed it least.

That is seven and a half years of brain aging bought back with groceries.

Now think about what a Japanese grandmother eats in a week. She has fish most days along with rice and vegetables and green tea and she walks to the market because that is how the neighborhood is built. Think about a grandfather in southern Italy with his olive oil and sardines and tomatoes and a long walk to the square because the square is where his friends are.

Those aren’t magic cultures. Those are cultures where the brain protective stuff is baked into ordinary life instead of being something you have to schedule.

We took all of it out and replaced it with a car and a drive-thru. Then we called the result ‘aging’.

What actually goes wrong up there

Four things drive most of it. Every one of them can be pushed on.

Inflammation builds up and damages neurons. Myelin thins out, which is the insulation around your nerve fibers, so signals slow down and misfire. BDNF drops. That one is basically fertilizer for your neurons. And blood flow to the brain decreases, so the regions that need oxygen get less of it.

None of those are verdicts. They are processes and processes respond to what you do.

So this is what I put together to help our readers avoid what happened to my grandparents.

Do intervals instead of a steady walk

This is the big one and it is not close.

The technical name is high intensity interval training, or HIIT, which sounds like something for 25 year olds in a CrossFit gym. It is not. The Queensland volunteers were between 65 and 85 and they did it under supervision in an ordinary gym.

The shape of it never changes. Twenty to thirty seconds of effort hard enough that you could not hold a conversation. Then sixty to ninety seconds of easy movement or flat-out rest. Repeat that six to eight times. Do it two or three days a week.

What nobody ever explains is what the hard part should actually be. So pick one of these and stop overthinking it.

A stationary bike is the safest place to start. Pedal easy for two minutes to warm up. Then pedal as hard as you can manage for thirty seconds and coast for ninety. Eight rounds puts you out the door in about fifteen minutes.

A treadmill does the same job using incline instead of speed. Walk at your normal pace, then raise the incline for thirty seconds until your breathing gets heavy. Drop it back down and walk easy for ninety.

A hill or a staircase covers you if you own no equipment at all. Walk up fast enough that talking gets difficult. Come back down slowly. That is one round.

Chair stands work if standing up is already the hard part. Stand up from a sturdy chair and sit back down as many times as you can in thirty seconds, then rest for ninety. You get the same hard-and-easy pattern plus the leg strength you are going to want later.

Hard is relative and that is the entire point. For me hard means running. For a 75 year old it might mean that staircase. Your hippocampus cannot tell the difference.

Even the gentle version does something. A study out of the University of Pittsburgh put 120 older adults on a plain walking program for a year and their hippocampus grew about 2 percent. That is one to two years off the clock from walking.

If you have a heart condition or you have been on the couch for a while talk to your doctor before you go find a staircase. Get cleared first and then go.

Guard your deep sleep

Your brain has a plumbing system called the glymphatic system. It runs during deep sleep and it flushes waste out of your brain tissue. That includes beta-amyloid, the protein that piles up in Alzheimer’s.

Researchers at the NIH scanned 20 healthy adults after a normal night and again after a night with no sleep. Beta-amyloid went up about five percent in the hippocampus and thalamus after one sleepless night.

That is what a single bad night does to the cleanup crew.

Seven to eight hours. Same bedtime and same wake time every day including Saturday. No alcohol within three hours of bed because it wrecks the deep stage specifically. Stop eating two to three hours before you lie down.

Eat the fat your brain is built from

Your brain is roughly 60 percent fat and DHA is the main structural fat in it. It gets built directly into your neurons.

The Framingham study measured omega-3 levels in 1,575 dementia-free adults averaging 67 years old and scanned their brains. The people with the lowest levels had smaller brain volume. It worked out to about two extra years of brain aging.

Fatty fish two or three times a week gets you there. Salmon or sardines or mackerel or herring all work. If fish makes you gag, a good fish oil does the same job.

Trade one cup for matcha

If you have never heard of matcha, it is green tea in powder form. Regular green tea comes as leaves you steep in hot water and then throw away. Matcha is those same leaves stone-ground into a bright green powder that you whisk right into the water and drink. You are swallowing the whole leaf instead of the water it soaked in, so you get far more of the good compounds out of one cup.

It comes in a small tin and most grocery stores carry it now. It is in the tea aisle next to the loose leaf.

A trial published in 2024 gave 99 Japanese adults aged 60 to 85 two grams of matcha a day for a full year. Double blind and placebo controlled so it was the real deal.

The matcha group got better at reading faces and emotional cues. Their mood improved and their sleep trended better.

It is not going to do what exercise does. I am putting it here because it takes thirty seconds and you were going to drink something in the morning anyway. Matcha gives you L-theanine and EGCG together, and that is a combination coffee cannot offer.

Use water around 175 degrees instead of boiling because boiling water makes it bitter. A teaspoon of powder into a mug. Whisk it hard for fifteen seconds or it just sits there in a clump at the bottom. A cheap milk frother works as well as the fancy bamboo whisk.

Take a cold shower

This is the easiest thing on the entire list. You are already in the shower. When you are done washing, turn the hot water off for thirty seconds. That is it.

Cold sends norepinephrine way up and norepinephrine runs your focus and attention. Dopamine climbs too and stays up for hours afterward. It costs you nothing and it takes half a minute.

Thirty to sixty seconds is plenty. You do not need an ice bath and you do not need to buy anything.

One serious warning before you try it. Skip this entirely if you have any heart trouble or blood pressure issues. The shock of cold water hitting you is hard on your cardiovascular system and it can trigger a heart attack in somebody with an existing condition. Ask your doctor first. If the answer is no, you still have four other things on this list and the first two matter more anyway.

Pick two

Two of them and not all five.

I mean it. The way people fail at this is not laziness. It is enthusiasm. You read a list like this and overhaul your entire life on a Monday and quit by Sunday.

Pick sleep and movement. Those two carry more weight than the other three put together. Run them for a month before you add anything.

I have the Wolf doing all of it for the record. Two years of eighty hour weeks left him describing his own head as a ‘wet paper bag full of stupid’. He complained about the cold showers for a solid week but he is still doing them. His grandparents went the way mine did and now he is watching his parents start down the same road and he has decided he is not going to be sitting in that chair 25 years from now.

So if you are in your 40s or 50s and you have read this far figuring none of it really applies to you yet, you are wrong about that. It applies right now and the earlier you start the more of your brain you get to keep. Do not wait around for a scare to make you take it seriously.

One more thing

I am not going to pretend a matcha habit would have saved my grandmother. Some of this is genetics. Some of it is plain hard luck. I am not selling anybody a miracle.

But 45 percent is not nothing. And the distance between ‘irreversible’ and ‘45 percent preventable’ is the distance between sitting down and getting up.

You are not too old. Those Queensland volunteers were 85 and their brains still answered the bell. Yours is waiting on a signal from you and it does not care what the date on your license says.

For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind. Second Timothy 1:7.

Go take a walk and move fast if you can manage it.

I am a reporter and not a doctor. If you are on blood thinners or managing heart disease or dealing with anything chronic, run every bit of this past your physician before you change a thing. Especially the intensity and the cold.

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