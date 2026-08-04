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Eva Jones's avatar
Eva Jones
7d

Stop taking allergy meds. They all deplete the acetyl-choline in your brain and start dementia. Use stinging nettle extract for allergies unless you have life-threatening ones.

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Tom Starkweather's avatar
Tom Starkweather
7d

Demonizing cholesterol (which is created by the body along with what we eat) and maintaining the statin market is one of the most evil or irresponsible areas of modern allopathic crap medicine. My Mom is in her 80s and did all the things her fat general practice pharma schill doc told her to do. Avoid saturated fats, the sun, wear toxic sunscreen everyday. Take these shots that have heavy metals in them. Now she is a resident in a memory care section of a facility that itself displays greed in the corners cut to service while increasing the rent. My Dad also listens to doctors that would rather perform procedures than explain what he is eating is harmful and overprocessed.

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