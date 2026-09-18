The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dustin Roberts's avatar
Dustin Roberts
9h

I'm with you 100% on this. This is A MANUFACTURED CRISIS. USA alone ALREADY provides 60% of the crude oil to it's own diesel refineries. The rest could come from Canada or we could simply ramp up production. This is treason at the highest levels.

Let's get the Epstein class out of power and end this unholy alliance with Saudi Arabia. WE DON'T NEED OR WANT YOUR F'N CRUDE OIL ANYMORE.

Reply
Share
3 replies
Kim Delayne Paddock's avatar
Kim Delayne Paddock
8h

Hemp seed oil can replace diesel fuel. The Amish know that and have used it in their tractors. But Trump is attempting to make hemp "illegal" again with the 2025 Hemp Bill. The date to do so has been moved to December 2026. The corporation is determined to get their way again. https://kimpaddock.substack.com/p/how-the-amish-make-diesel-fuel-from?r=k0jpq

Reply
Share
2 replies
85 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wise Wolf Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture