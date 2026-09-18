MAGA readers, you can call me a libtard in the comments. Go ahead. But read the article first because I bring the receipts and none of what I wrote is debatable.

There is a number running your entire life and you have never once looked at it. The price of diesel. Nobody thinks about diesel. Our cars take regular. Diesel belongs to truckers and farmers and guys who wear boots for a reason. Not our problem.

Wrong. Diesel is your dinner. Every bite of food you have ever eaten rode on it at some point. The truck that hauled it. The train before the truck. The ship before the train. And it goes deeper than shipping. The tractor that planted the seed burns diesel. The combine that cut the crop burns diesel. The fertilizer that kept the whole thing alive showed up on a diesel truck. Diesel touched your breakfast more times than you did.

Since the shooting started with Iran diesel has gone straight through the roof. Double in some places.

So food is not getting a little more expensive. It is getting more expensive everywhere at the same time. Every mile. Every step.

Now take the farmer.

His fuel doubled. His fertilizer costs more because fertilizer rides on trucks. His seed costs more. Hauling the harvest to market costs more. And the price he gets paid for the crop is the same tired number it was last year. He cannot break even. Forget profit. He loses money on every acre he plants.

So why bother?

That is not a rhetorical question. The government will pay him to grow nothing. Farm subsidies. Sit on the porch. Cash the check. His actual choice this spring is lose money growing food or make money not growing food. What would you do? You would take the check. Anybody with a calculator would take the check.

Multiply him by a few hundred thousand farmers doing the same math at the same kitchen table and you get a country with the best farmland on earth and empty shelves. No drought. No locusts. Just arithmetic.

You pay for this twice by the way. Once in taxes for the subsidy check. Then again at the register for the food that never got planted. Billed at both ends for the same empty field. And your grocery store only keeps about three days of food on the shelf. Three days. That is the entire buffer between normal life and a fistfight over the last can of soup. We found that out in 2020 over toilet paper. Wait until it is bread.

Who does this war benefit?

Not you. Not the farmer. But somebody is making a fortune and you can watch it happen in broad daylight. Every time peace talks with Iran start getting serious the oil market dips. Right on cue a pack of politicians and their golf buddies zoom in and buy up oil futures. A future is just a bet that oil will cost more later. That is a strange bet to make right before peace breaks out. Unless you already know peace is cancelled. Then sure enough a few days later something explodes. A strike. A drone. A threat screamed into a microphone. Oil jumps. The bets pay out. They make millions.

Once is luck. Twice is a pattern. At this point it is a business model with a flag pin on it. And they know the escalation is coming because they are the ones voting on it. They are betting on a horse they own in a race they fixed and the rest of us are paying the entry fee at the pump.

Why are we even there?

Ask ten people what Iran did to us. You will get nine blank stares and one guy yelling about 1979. America and Iran have no real conflict. None. This is money. Iran is Israel’s fight and it has been Israel’s fight for forty years. We are footing the bill for their aggression with our diesel prices and our grocery money and eventually our hunger.

How does a foreign government get that kind of service out of our politicians? You already know. You just do not want to say it out loud.

Jeffrey Epstein did not run a blackmail operation for fun. He ran it for an intelligence agency and the smart money has said Mossad for years. The tapes were never evidence meant for a courtroom. They were leverage meant for a drawer. A file that sends people to prison gets used once. A file that stays locked up works forever. Every war budget. Every weapons shipment. Every vote. Yes sir. Every single time.

And the ones who do not play along get made an example of. Look at Thomas Massie. He stood up and said American taxpayers should not bankroll another country’s war. The money came for him. His own party came for him. Now he is out of a job. That was not an election. That was a demonstration. Every other member of Congress watched it happen and got real quiet real fast.

So what does that tell you?

Trump promised lower gas prices. He promised to drain the swamp. Gas is up and not one single person named in the Epstein files is in prison. Not one. You can get cuffed over a broken taillight. But if your name is in that book and your bank account has enough zeros the law develops poor eyesight. The swamp was never going to get drained. The swamp is the leash.

I do not mean to scare anyone. I am doing math out loud and the math is ugly. If this war does not end before planting season next year the food prices coming behind it will make today look like a clearance sale. We could be looking at Great Depression level hunger. Nationwide. In a country that throws away enough food to feed other countries.

So if you are a senior citizen on a budget or you have a family to feed do one smart thing this week. Go buy a hundred pounds of rice and a hundred pounds of beans. Dried rice and beans are pretty much the cheapest survival food you can get. For less than three hundred bucks you can stack a two month emergency supply that feeds four people. You do not need a bunker. You need a closet and a couple of plastic totes. It sits in a cool dry corner and it waits. If I am wrong you have a stocked pantry for the next three years. If I am right you have the only calm kitchen on your street.

And before anyone calls this paranoid explain something to me.

How is any of this even affecting American oil prices? The United States is one of the largest oil possessing nations on the planet. We are swimming in the stuff. And right next door Canada is sitting on a massive amount of shale oil. More than the entire Middle East combined. More than the whole thing. We could fill every tractor and every truck in this country with North American oil and never wave at another tanker again.

So why is Trump running a tariff war with Canada at this exact moment? The one country with enough oil to make this entire crisis optional. Taxing their oil. Keeping it out of farmer hands while diesel doubles.

Is that the point? Keep Canadian oil away from farmers long enough to engineer a food crisis and then solve it? That is straight out of the Hegelian dialectic playbook. Create the problem. Wait for the public to scream. Roll in with the solution. And the solution always costs you money and buys them power. A food crisis is not a disaster to these people. It is a product launch. Hungry people do not march on Washington. Hungry people stand in line. People standing in line are very easy to manage.

The people in power right now do not give a single shit about you or your family. That is not me being rude. That is a budget line. Your kids are a rounding error. Your mother stretching her Social Security check at the grocery store is a rounding error. They would starve you to near death to maintain their power and they would not lose one hour of sleep over it.

Every instinct you have says the government would never let it get that bad. The government is counting on that instinct. That instinct is the whole plan.

They promised cheap gas and a clean swamp. You got six dollar diesel and a war you never ordered for a country most of us could not find on a map last year. And when the bread lines form they will stand in front of a flag and swear nobody could have seen it coming.

You saw it coming. You watched it in real time. Remember who sold you. Remember who they were answering to when they did it. Because when they show up with the solution it will cost you whatever you have left.

Lily here.

I just got back from teaching journalism at summer camp and I’m sitting in my childhood bedroom trying to decide something. A celebrity gossip site in LA offered me more money than the entire Wise Wolf staff makes combined. The other option is staying here, going back to school for a master’s, and hoping by the time I graduate this place can actually pay me a living wage.

We’ve lost paid and free subscribers these last few months because we keep covering things that make people uncomfortable. We don’t have to. We could write feel good algorithm slop and probably triple our subscribers by Spring. That’s not journalism. That’s capitulating to defeat and cowardice and we’re not doing it.

We’re here to warn you what’s happening and you actually have to care enough to listen. If you can afford to upgrade to paid, please do. We need that income badly right now. If you can’t, share this article instead. It’s free, it takes thirty seconds, and it’s how we beat the algorithms trying to keep this work buried.

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