The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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S Terry's avatar
S Terry
1h

Thank you for your honesty ... I understand and resemble your article! I appreciate all 4 beings, of the over 2000 who subscribe to my substack ... who are funding. I do not want to put up a paywall as, like you, what I write MUST be read and not hidden behind a paywall just for those who can afford it - although I have no income.

I am a multimedia producer, director, editor and research journalist (and educator) since 1978. I have been aware of this current apocalypse since 1967, when my father, a WWII double leg amputee veteran asked me to assist him in writing a letter to the Governor General of Canada, about a series of documents he collected in a Holland Nazi German camp, in 1944. They were ALL about how they were going to take over the world via 'propaganda' ... starting in the USA. This was 2 years after being eyewitness of JFK's assassination, live on WKBW TV... JFK Assassination & US Treasury - Whole Truth https://sterry448.substack.com/p/jfk-assassination-november-22-1963?r=pvup8

I am empathic. So although I /we have no income now, what we do is to WAKE UP the world for the hope and prayer of a brighter future for One and all over the world. God bless you! FYI - I was electrocuted in a ski hill parking lot by new 6G lamp posts, triggered by LifeWave patches (graphene) had massive 4th stage heart attack - died and was revived - Dr deemed a "MIRACLE" - sent back to continue spreading the Truth. Everything is for a reason and we each have a purpose ... particularly during this Apocalypse - End of times! Wake up to Truth and LOVE (God - Creation) ... or succumb to the demonic EGOic (Ease God Out) blood suckers and AI destruction! Earth will look like Mars in the not too distant future!

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Moving2Simple
1h

Love the ad and haven't even read the article yet! 🤣

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