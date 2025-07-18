The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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Alex Ilex's avatar
Alex Ilex
Jul 18, 2025

A very wise article calling to find balance in our insane world! Thanks for bringing wu wei here especially!

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22 replies by 🐺The Wise Wolf and others
Mary's avatar
Mary
Jul 18, 2025

By the way- this is so much easier when you are 67!!

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