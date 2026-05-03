Non-Financial Related Topicsi came looking for copper but i struck goldwow my tooth hurts so freaking bad right now that i have to shit post to keep my mind off the pain🐺The Wise WolfMay 03, 202615114Share15114SharePrevious
There are free dental clinics all over the place which have people who pull teeth every day. Don’t ever full around with dental health because it can spread to the brain very easily.
it possibly could be separating where top is coming off from the bottom.
hard to say - the pain could be the bacteria and so the need to swish with food-grade h202 where you dilute to a 5-10% solution without burning your mouth - it'll get pretty foamy at first until you do it a few times and then it will die down.
thing is if you're not seeing a dentist that means you are your own dentist and you must not neglect your duties at cleaning your teeth daily and reducing bacteria substantially in your mouth.
the answer may be that you must find a job to bring in cash and do this work on the side until you reach equilibrium where you then decide to go-for-it and make the indy-journo route the preferred path for you.
hard to say - it's your life and you're living it so hopefully i'm not being one of job's friends and sending bad advice.
clearly you have been out of balance in a number of areas although i suspect lily has been helpful in that regard.
shall i ship some food grade h202 to you?