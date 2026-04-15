The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nicole Martin's avatar
Nicole Martin
10h

As always Wise Wolf I am grateful for your words and support. It isn’t right the government none of them knows what the working person goes through to feed their family, keep a roof over their heads, pay for healthcare. Congress and the Senate make about $500 per day with free healthcare for life, FOR LIFE! And yet these people are supposed to represent us. They don’t even have a clue who we are. I want it to stop, I just don’t know how.

Reply
Share
4 replies
Kaiser Basileus's avatar
Kaiser Basileus
10h

They don't bother auditing you unless you have something for them to steal.

Reply
Share
1 reply
37 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wise Wolf Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture