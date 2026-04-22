The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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Marona Engvall's avatar
Marona Engvall
21mEdited

Save the analog system -heros! I have a lot in my attik , cant true them away A lot of films and players Och I long to see them again Please help! I cant get it funktion together with my computor

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Roger Knowles's avatar
Roger Knowles
24m

I know I am old fashioned, but I absolutely believe in the value of experiences that produce a physical object. I tell my students (I teach neuroscience), the brain evolved to allow us to do 3 things: generate a perception of what we are experiencing, a sense of meaning of our experiences, and an ability to engage in adaptive behavior. The behavior part is what is lost when we solely rely on digital outcomes. We have nothing to physically interact with.

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