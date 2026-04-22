There is a Sony CCD-TRV65 sitting on my desk right now and it weighs approximately as much as my self-respect after agreeing to appear on camera, which is to say, considerably more than I expected for $14.

I found it at the thrift store on a Tuesday, wedged between a bread machine that had clearly committed some kind of crime and a lamp held together primarily by optimism. The sticker was handwritten. The battery door had a crack in it that the previous owner had addressed with an impressive amount of electrical tape, which is the universal sign that something used to be someone’s treasure and is now the thrift store’s problem. I bought it immediately, and at this point I had absolutely no plans involving Wolf or a YouTube channel or my dignity.

That part came later.

I told Wolf about the camera. I should not have done this. Within 24 hours the man had developed a vision. The YouTube channel, which has existed in suspended animation under the name “Cult of the Lamb” (long story, our graphic designer named it after a video game he was playing, we are working on getting Google to transfer it over to Wise Wolf Media, please stand by), needed a promo video. The Wise Wolf needed a face for this promo video.

The Wise Wolf’s own face was, according to the Wise Wolf himself, “not really the direction we’re going with this.” And I was standing right there holding a vintage camcorder like an idiot.

I said no. I want that on the record. He said please. I said no again. He said please three more times with the energy of a man who cannot be stopped by conventional means. Then he mentioned $250 and I capitulated… The $250 is going directly into the first-car fund, a savings project I have been conducting with the grim determination of someone who has taken one too many buses in the rain. So. I went on camera. Journalism is full of compromises and mine cost Wolf two-fifty.

The first problem was finding a tape. Hi8 tapes are not something that CVS carries anymore. They are not something that exists in any retail establishment operating in the current century. What I eventually found, at the back of a closet containing every instruction manual ever written for any appliance purchased between 1994 and 2006, was a Hi8 tape that had previously been used to record Jingle All the Way.

The 1996 Arnold Schwarzenegger holiday film. I taped over Arnold. This felt slightly wrong in a way I cannot fully explain, and also Arnold is fine, he has survived considerably worse than a journalism student recording a promo video on top of his Christmas movie.

There is a persistent band of distortion that runs along the bottom of every single frame this camera produces. About an inch tall. It shimmers. It washes out whatever is at the bottom of your shot in a pale overexposed smear, like the footage is slowly dissolving into the void. This is apparently normal for aging Hi8 tape stock, especially when you are recording over a tape that has already been through someone else’s entire holiday season. I spent twenty minutes trying to frame the shot so the distortion stripe would not consume the bottom row of my journalism professor’s bookshelf, in his office, while he was at lunch, without his knowledge or consent. The books lost. The professor remains unaware that his office has appeared in a Wise Wolf Media production, and ideally that is how it stays.

The grain is something else entirely.

My iPhone shoots 4K. The footage it produces is so clean and accurate it sometimes looks less like a video and more like a legal document. Every pore. Every shadow. Every unflattering angle rendered in such crystalline high definition that you can see exactly what you look like at eight in the morning before your coffee, which is information I did not need and the iPhone provided anyway.

The TRV65 does not do this. The TRV65 puts a layer of grain over everything, a gentle visual static that gives the image depth and texture and a quality I am going to call, because I cannot think of a better word, breath. The footage breathes. It moves the way memory moves, soft at the edges, a little warmer than real life, uncertain about the exact details but confident about the feeling.

I filmed the promo in one take. Partly because I was not doing it again, and partly because recording onto a physical tape changes how you work. You know it’s finite. You know every second costs you something you can’t get back. So you look at the camera and you say your thing and you mean it, because Arnold is under there and you already used his Christmas movie and the least you can do is commit.

When I played it back on the tiny flip-out LCD, I felt something I wasn’t expecting. I didn’t want to delete it. Not because it was perfect (it wasn’t, the stripe ate my chin in one shot and the audio has that Hi8 warble), but because it felt like something that had actually happened. Not a file. Not data on a server in a state I’ve never visited. A tape. A physical object I could hold.

That is the thing nobody talks about when they talk about going digital. A VHS tape takes up real space. It has weight. You can put it on a shelf and it sits there, containing real magnetic impressions of a real moment in time. Nobody is training an AI on the magnetic particles in a Hi8 cassette. The footage exists on the tape and nowhere else, at least until Wolf uploads it to our server, at which point the usual caveats apply.

My iPhone video exists as a number on a drive that could be corrupted, lost, or rendered unplayable by the next software update. The tape of your fifth birthday exists as a tape. It smells like whatever year it was recorded. Someone wrote on the label in a handwriting you recognize. One of these things is an artifact. The other is a liability with good resolution.

We should go back. Not all the way back, I am not suggesting we abandon electricity. But back to understanding that a thing recorded on a physical medium is a different category of thing than a thing stored as a file. There is a connection between you and your media when you can hold it that you will never have with an iPhone video. The analog image is real because it IS real. Light hit a physical tape and left a mark. A digital video is a very convincing argument that something happened. These are not the same thing.

The promo is going up on our YouTube channel, currently called Cult of the Lamb and soon to be Wise Wolf Media once Google approves the name transfer, which we are confident will happen eventually in the same way all bureaucratic processes eventually resolve if you do not think about them too hard.

CLICK THE ABOVE IMAGE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR CHANNEL.

Subscribe. Leave a comment. And while you are watching it, please understand that what you are seeing is a one-time historical event, like a solar eclipse or a reasonable gas price, that required a $250 addition to my paycheck just to make happen and will not be repeated without a similar financial arrangement, which Wolf cannot afford because I just ate half his weekly newsletter budget on a single appearance. This was a one-time thing. The grain looks good though and I want credit for that much at least.

The car fund thanks you in advance.

Help keep the Wise Wolf howling. And help keep Lily off public transit.

Get 50% off for 1 year

Share