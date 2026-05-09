The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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Te Time's avatar
Te Time
3h

I’d just ignore. I certainly would waste talent bitching about it. Trolls everywhere.

I admire you for keeping comments open. Most would start to censor and control the situation. You didn’t and I appreciate it.

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Lu Blair's avatar
Lu Blair
4h

Wow. Last evening my very wise 41 year old son said "Notice what word the internet is using now to insult? Pedophile.Pedo.!" We are not fighting though against flesh and blood but "spiritual wickedness in high places". Praying for your surgery. Keep howling. Put on the full armor of God. Batten down the hatches. The storm is not coming, its here.

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