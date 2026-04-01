The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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Michelle B's avatar
Michelle B
5d

You know what? I feel sorry for the guy. So what he had a kink? His wife was sleeping with her advisor and shoots dogs can you honestly blame him? He is not hurting anyone

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Cate - a Snowball in Hell's avatar
Cate - a Snowball in Hell
4d

Oh, I have tales to tell. My first husband was a cross dresser. I didn’t figure it out until after we were married. I mean, some of my underwear was weirdly stretched out for a while, but that stopped after I said something out loud.

I finally caught on when I got a Lane Bryant bill in the mail and I thought he had a pudgy girlfriend at first. I angrily planned to confront him a couple of days later. I was pregnant with child #2 at the time, and trying to figure out who he was seeing, not who he was being.

Turns out, he was picked up by the police in the wee hours of the morning, speeding while dressed as a woman. (this was1996.) He was a big guy with a full beard and the sight of him when I picked him up from the county made me laugh until I peed myself.

I sought the advice of my therapist, who said it was a harmless fetish. It’s just clothing, right? He liked the feel of sexy things.

If that’s all it had been, I might have adapted, but things went so sideways after the trust was broken.

So, in my expert opinion, there is no freaking way Kristi Noem was unaware of her husband’s proclivities. To make the whole marriage work, she was probably participating in them. Look at the way she played dressup. Who helped put together those outfits? And the whole thing was probably an angry dig at the husband who made her keep his secret. She was constantly taunting him with all the transformation he wanted to affect in his own body.

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