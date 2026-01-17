The Wise Wolf

Ww, why does that surprise you?

We as believers ultimately belong to a greater kingdom, not an earthly one, 2 Cor 5:1-8.

It’s not Rep vs Dem, or even right vs left, it’s saved vs lost. Never forget that.

Problem is, in the mean time we are in hostile territory and you better get use to the fact that it’s only going to get worse going forward, not only will this country burn but the whole global system.

In the mean time, imho everyone better get their armor on and ‘fight the good fight of faith’ wherever and however the Lord has planted one.

In the article it wound up saying “no one is coming to save you”

100% disagree, He is coming Titus 2:13, we might get martyred, even killed for even speaking out now, but He is coming for us ultimately, as believers we are exempt from His wrath because of the Cross of Christ.

Babylon is Rising, it’s global but its current ‘seat’ is us. The USA. I can 100% prove that from scripture alone.

“How is the hammer of the whole earth cut asunder and broken! how is Babylon become a desolation among the nations!” Jer 50:24.

Very good. In fact, there's only one minor point on which I'm inclined to disagree:

I don't think that the technocrats are "confessing" when they openly telegraph their tactics and objectives.

I think it's more likely some occult power theory or, more mundane, that it gives them a kick to expose themselves and watch people squirm in distress and powerlessness. Like a flasher on public transport.

