The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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Roger Knowles's avatar
Roger Knowles
5h

Spot on, Wise Wolf. And to answer the points others are asking about who is at fault, I think we all have to look in the mirror. We are giving our consent to be governed this way.

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Notes from the underground's avatar
Notes from the underground
5h

Incompetent , Corrupt, Everywhere. The new brown shirts of America. Liked your article.

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