Note from The Wise Wolf: I cannot believe I have to say this. If you did not read the article, do not comment on it. I am deleting and banning anyone who clearly did not make it past the headline. And stop posting your Grok and ChatGPT generated slop. I do not read AI garbage replies. I just delete them and ban whoever posted them.

Use your own brain or scroll past.

Sae Joon Park took two bullets for the United States of America in Panama in 1989.

He received a Purple Heart. He spent nearly fifty years building a life in the country he served, the country he bled for, the country that pinned a medal on his chest and called him a hero. In June of 2025, the Department of Homeland Security slapped an ankle monitor on him and told him he had three weeks to get out or they would throw him in a cage and deport him by force. So this American soldier, this Purple Heart recipient, this man who carries fragments of enemy ordnance in his body because he stood in the line of fire for you and me, packed his bags and flew to South Korea. A country he had not lived in since he was seven years old. A country where he knows no one. A country that is not his home because his home is America, or at least it was until Secretary Kristi Noem decided that combat veterans who struggle with PTSD are disposable.

On December 11th, 2025, Noem sat in front of the House Homeland Security Committee and raised her right hand and swore to tell the truth and then opened her mouth and lied.

Representative Seth Magaziner asked her directly how many military veterans her department had deported. She looked him in the eye and said, quote, “Sir, we have not deported U.S. citizens or military veterans.” And then Magaziner held up an iPad, and there was Sae Joon Park on Zoom, looking at her from South Korea, the Purple Heart veteran she claimed did not exist, staring at the woman who threw him out of his own country.

She just sat there. Like an idiot. Like a deer in headlights. Like a woman who had just been caught committing perjury on live television and did not know what to do about it.

Congressman Seth Moulton released a letter that same day, a letter signed by Kristi Noem herself, dated September 2nd, 2025, in which she explicitly states that ICE has removed eight veterans since January 20th. She wrote that with her own hand. She signed her own name to it. And then she sat in front of Congress and swore under oath that she had not deported a single one. That is not a mistake. That is not confusion. That is perjury. That is a federal crime. And not a single mainstream television news agency reported on it because they are too busy running interference for this administration and its campaign of organized brutality against the American people.

The Ten Thousand

Independent estimates suggest that more than ten thousand American veterans have been deported. Let me say that again because I want it to sink in. Ten thousand men and women who wore the uniform of the United States military, who raised their right hand and swore an oath to defend this nation against all enemies foreign and domestic, who deployed to combat zones and watched their friends die and came home with broken bodies and broken minds, have been thrown out of the country they served like yesterday’s trash.

You do not accidentally deport ten thousand veterans.

You do not accidentally fail to notice that the guy you are putting on a plane fought in Iraq or Afghanistan or Panama or Korea. The military keeps records. Dog tags have service numbers. These men have DD-214s. Someone looked at that paperwork and decided to deport them anyway. Someone made a choice. And when Kristi Noem sat in front of Congress and said with a straight face that she had not deported a single veteran, she was not confused. She was protecting a deliberate policy.

She was covering for a systematic operation to remove combat veterans from American soil.

Why? Ask yourself who benefits from removing trained soldiers from the population. Ask yourself who benefits from ensuring that the men and women who know how to fight, who have actually seen combat, who understand military tactics and strategy, are scattered across the globe in exile. Ask yourself why this administration is so eager to throw out the warriors while importing a private army of masked thugs with assault rifles and high school diplomas to patrol our streets.

ICE Barbie and Her Plastic Army

Let us talk about what ICE has become under Kristi Noem. This is not the immigration enforcement agency your parents knew. This is not a group of trained law enforcement professionals conducting targeted operations against dangerous criminals. This is a paramilitary force of nearly three thousand agents, many of them with minimal law enforcement training, flooding into American cities like Minneapolis with assault rifles and tactical gear, smashing car windows, pepper spraying high school students, and shooting unarmed citizens in the head.

Kristi Noem is so incompetent that she pointed a firearm at the head of one of her own ICE agents during a photoshoot. She wanted to come across as ‘sexy and strong’ and simply ended up looking like the complete fool that she really is.

Renee Nicole Good was a 37-year-old mother of three. An American citizen who lived in Minneapolis. On January 7th, 2026, an ICE agent named Jonathan Ross put a bullet through her head. The Trump administration claims she was using her SUV as a weapon, trying to run over agents. Eyewitnesses say that is a lie. Video evidence suggests that is a lie. Minnesota officials say that is a lie. The FBI has taken over the investigation and shut out all local and state authorities because they do not want anyone looking too closely at what actually happened.

Six career prosecutors in the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division resigned this week because they were ordered not to investigate the civil rights implications of shooting an unarmed American woman in her car.

(Let that sink in for a moment. I’ll wait…)

And where did this happen? One mile from where George Floyd died. The same city. The same streets. The same angry citizens who are sick of living in fear. This is a powder keg waiting to explode and the entire situation stinks of being engineered for maximum chaos.

Terrorists Here, Freedom Fighters There

Now here is where this gets truly insane. On Thursday, Donald Trump posted on Truth Social threatening to invoke the Insurrection Act against the people of Minnesota. He called the protesters “professional agitators and insurrectionists” for having the audacity to be upset that federal agents shot an American mother in the head. Stephen Miller went on Fox News and called Minnesota’s governor and mayor terrorists. Terrorists. For objecting to the federal government killing their citizens.

And then, I kid you not, five minutes later you can flip over to another channel and see this same administration talking about how America must help the protesters in Iran. Trump posted that “HELP IS ON THE WAY” for Iranian demonstrators. He is talking about military strikes to protect their right to protest. He is threatening to bomb another country because their government is cracking down on dissent.

Do you understand what I am telling you? Protesters in Minnesota who object to federal agents killing American citizens are terrorists who need to be crushed by military force. Protesters in Iran who object to their government killing citizens are freedom fighters who need American military assistance. The only difference I can see is that Iran does not have a Rothschild-controlled central bank and Minnesota does not have oil reserves worth invading for.

This is not about immigration enforcement. This is not about public safety. This is about control. This is about crushing dissent at home while manufacturing consent for another forever war abroad. This is about making sure Americans are too afraid to stand up for their neighbors while the military-industrial complex gets another blank check to bomb another country that refuses to bow to the international banking cartel.

The Honorable Discharge Should Mean Something

Every single man and woman who served honorably in the United States military should receive automatic citizenship upon discharge. Full stop. End of discussion. You do not get to hand someone an M-16 and send them to die in a foreign country and then deport them when they come home with PTSD and make some mistakes. You do not get to pin medals on someone’s chest and call them a hero and then throw them on a plane to a country they have not seen since childhood because they had a drug problem after watching their friends get blown apart by IEDs.

An estimated 94,000 veterans currently serving or who have served do not have U.S. citizenship. Ninety-four thousand people who volunteered to die for a country that will not even let them stay. That is not a bug in the system. That is a feature. That is a deliberate policy to maintain a disposable warrior class that can be used up and thrown away when they become inconvenient.

Sae Joon Park took two bullets for America. José Barco got a Purple Heart and a traumatic brain injury in Iraq. Alex Murillo served in the Navy and now advocates for deported veterans from Mexico. These men are more American than the politicians who send them to war and the bureaucrats who send them to exile. They earned their place here with blood and sacrifice. And we are letting a fake-tit bikini model who allegedly spent taxpayer money on plastic surgery so she could look better on Fox News interviews throw them out of the country they fought for.

Wake Up America

I know there is an illegal immigration problem in this country. I am not naive. But a masked army of assault-rifle-armed agents with minimal training, answerable to no one, shooting American citizens in the head and deporting combat veterans while their boss commits perjury in front of Congress is not the solution. It is the beginning of something much darker. It is the infrastructure of authoritarianism being built in plain sight while half the country cheers because they think the thugs will only hurt the people they do not like.

History is full of examples of governments that built paramilitary forces to enforce order and then turned those forces against their own citizens. It never ends well. It never stays contained. The machine that deports veterans today will come for someone you love tomorrow. The agents pepper spraying high school students in Minneapolis will be pepper spraying your children next. The government that shoots a mother in the head and then lies about it will shoot you in the head and lie about that too.

If you cannot accept that something deeply wrong is happening in this country, if you are still defending this regime because they wear the right color tie or say the right words about immigration, I want you to think about Sae Joon Park. I want you to think about a man who took two bullets for you, who carries enemy shrapnel in his body because he stood between you and harm, who spent fifty years building a life in the country he served, now sitting alone in South Korea because the Secretary of Homeland Security looked at his sacrifice and decided he was not worth keeping.

That man is more American than Kristi Noem will ever be. And if we let them throw him away, we deserve whatever comes next.

Help keep the Wise Wolf howling. Thank you for reading and God bless.