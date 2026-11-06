The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gabrielle Marie Kozak's avatar
Gabrielle Marie Kozak
11h

Noooo. Feel better soon!

Reply
Share
Susan W's avatar
Susan W
11h

Buddy, you should purchase some oregano oil. It works better than penicillin, which I am allergic to. I buy oreganol brand on Amazon. A few drops in water…. You can Google more information about it. You can even put some in boiling water and inhale the steam for congestion. It is great stuff. Suggest some vitamin D daily as well. Hope you feel better soon.

Reply
Share
1 reply
31 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wise Wolf Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture