Remember that iconic scene from Raiders of the Lost Ark? Indiana Jones watches in horror as Nazi faces melt like wax when the Ark of the Covenant unleashes its divine fury. Hollywood magic, right? Just Steven Spielberg’s imagination running wild with ancient mythology and special effects.

Except here’s the thing that should make your skin crawl: the Nazis actually were hunting for the Ark. And when they lost the war, the CIA picked up exactly where they left off.

This isn’t movie trivia. This is documented history that reads like the script of a supernatural thriller, complete with psychic spies, mysterious deaths, and angelic guardians that kill intruders without warning. The only difference between Hollywood’s version and reality is that the real story is far more terrifying because it’s actually happening.

So buckle up. We’re about to take a journey through the shadows of government black projects and ancient mysteries that will leave you questioning everything you thought you knew abo…