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Richard Huffmon's avatar
Richard Huffmon
Sep 28

God is the ultimate reality. Jesus is alive today. You need to choose. It is that simple. I choose Jesus. He is my Lord and Savior. Thank you Lord for everything. Amen.

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Grace's avatar
Grace
Sep 28

Well written! Thank you 🫶

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