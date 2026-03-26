War in Iran, 38 trillion in debt, and 300 million Americans wondering if our nation will last another 250 years or not.

The latest escalation involving Iran has the potential to disrupt one of the most important energy corridors in the world — the Strait of Hormuz.

If that shipping route is interrupted, the ripple effects could hit global supply chains, energy markets, and financial markets almost immediately.

Turn on the news lately and it feels like the world has become increasingly unpredictable.

Tensions overseas… oil markets bouncing around… governments spending money at historic levels… and markets reacting to every headline that appears.

Historically, when geopolitical tensions rise, the first market that reacts is oil.

But experienced investors know something else usually follows right behind:

When global uncertainty rises, precious metals tend to attract attention because they operate under a different set of rules than stocks or currencies.

They’re not tied to corporate earnings.

They’re not dependent on government policy.

And they cannot be printed.

For centuries, they have served as stores of value through wars, recessions, inflation, and currency instability.

That’s why something unusual happening right now deserves attention.

Even before tensions escalated in the Middle East, central banks around the world were buying gold at the fastest pace seen in decades.

Think about that for a moment.

See why many investors are quietly paying attention to this shift.

And when the largest financial players in the world begin preparing like that, seasoned investors usually pay attention.

Why?

Because in a world where money can be created endlessly, assets that cannot be printed suddenly matter again.

You may remember when President Trump pushed for greater transparency around the nation’s gold reserves. Around the same time, international banking rules under Basel III reclassified gold as a Tier-1 asset.

Meanwhile, countries like China, Russia, and other BRICS nations have been increasing their gold reserves at a pace we haven’t seen in decades.

Even major financial institutions are now suggesting investors consider precious metals as part of a diversified strategy.

Because history has shown something important:

Most Americans spend decades working hard, saving money, and building retirement accounts. But markets can change quickly.

A geopolitical crisis, a currency shock, or an economic shift can remind investors just how fragile paper assets can sometimes be.

This isn’t about panic.

It’s about preparation.

While the public focuses on the war and the constant stream of headlines, the world’s largest financial institutions are doing something very different.

They aren’t waiting to see how this plays out.

They’re already positioning themselves.

Even allocating a small portion of a retirement portfolio to tangible assets can change how a portfolio behaves during uncertain periods.

Take a moment to review it and see why many investors are quietly positioning a portion of their savings in physical gold and silver.

Because when it comes to your savings and retirement accounts, there are no practice rounds if markets turn sideways.

A Word From Your (Sorta) Friendly Neighborhood Wolf

Gold is the only sponsor you will ever see in this newsletter. Not because nobody else is buying. But because gold and silver are the only things I will personally put my name behind.

I own precious metals myself. In pathetically small quantities, sure. Nobody is mistaking my stack for Fort Knox. But I own them because I believe in them.

I used to be a financial analyst. Worked directly for a Taiwanese billionaire. Five foot tall. Absolute cutthroat boardroom killer. Worth more money than some countries. He called me “Smart Guy” for years because he had absolutely no idea what my actual name was. Billionaires don’t care about small fry like us. That part I already knew.

But here’s what I learned from that man that I didn’t already know.

He kept ten percent of his entire net worth in precious metals. Ten percent. Every single year. No exceptions. This was a guy who could buy and sell companies before lunch and he still hedged with gold like the whole system might hiccup on a Tuesday. That stuck with me long after “Smart Guy” stopped getting paychecks from him.

If you want to help keep The Wise Wolf howling, visit my sponsor and request a free Wealth Protection Kit. It costs you nothing. It’s painless. And it makes sure I don’t end up homeless and Lily doesn’t have to start an OnlyFans.

Nobody wants that.

Especially Lily’s mom.

Allegiance Gold, LLC is not a broker-dealer and does not provide investment, tax, or legal advisory services. No statement in this communication should be construed as a recommendation to purchase or sell any security, or as investment, tax, or legal advice. Precious metals, like all investments, carry risk, are not suitable for all investors, and past performance does not guarantee future results. We do not guarantee any investment performance. Please consult your own investment, tax, or legal advisor prior to making any investment decision. Third-party information quoted or presented by us in this communication represents only the opinions of the third party and we do not endorse any third-party source of information. We are not affiliated with the U.S. Mint or any government agency. Copyright Allegiance Gold, LLC 2026