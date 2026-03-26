The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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xxxKOBRAxxx
11h

Funny how silver and gold are being suppressed while a war is going on in the middle east and there's 'turmoil' happening in the USA. Don't let this situation cause you to panic and sell your precious metals, hold on to them and keep stacking if you are able to.

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