The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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Dan's avatar
Dan
8h

Saskatchewan Canada has Helium production. A new 32 million dollar plant. It’s some of the cleanest helium on the planet because it is found combined with nitrogen instead of methane. Much easier to and cheaper to produce. The process can be up to 99 percent less carbon producing than conventional helium processing. Need a couple more plants and more drilling. In the eastern part of the province there has been test drilling for blue hydrogen as well. The highest concentrations ever tested to 96.4 percent hydrogen. Over 4000 sq km tested between 96.4 and 86.6 percent pure blue hydrogen. Sask also produces 500.000 barrels a day of conventional crude, also has 6.7 million acres of heavy sand oil which hasn’t even been touched yet. Uranium? The world’s richest deposits. Potash… world’s largest deposits. Alumina… one third of the world’s known resources. Also abundant REEs and N.Americas first processing facility. American Corporations have been investing very heavily in Saskatchewan. A new. Uranium mine, a new potash mine. REEs development. They have also been investing very heavily in Alberta’s new oil plays. N.America has everything we need. Canada has cheap hydroelectric to fuel processing facilities as well. 🤗

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Daryl Poe's avatar
Daryl Poe
8h

Excellent investigative reporting. Thank you.

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