The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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Pete Goodman's avatar
Pete Goodman
1d

I have a Comcast/Infinity Router and a booster. Every morning, the exact minute I open my eyes, Substack begins sending alert updates to open. Coincidences..maybe. I have switched wake-up times, turned my phone over, put it in other room. It knows.

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Divine Spirit's avatar
Divine Spirit
1d

Yes and as an naked old lady the wifi just turned itself off… 🤪

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