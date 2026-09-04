The Wise Wolf was bored yesterday so he decided to play with video editing tools because Substack seems to be moving away from writing and transitioning to ‘video content’.

It is (apparently) turning into another video slop site like YouTube or TikTok. If Lily and myself want to stay relevant on the platform it looks more and more like we need to start making video content so it is up to me to get good at it. I was playing around with this interesting video editor called Higgsfield and I had just watched Home Alone because I love that movie. Then I turned on the TV and it was just story after story about Lindsay Clancy.

I got to thinking what would Kevin McCallister have done if Lindsay Clancy had broken into HIS house? And so THIS was born. Before I finished it I uploaded one scene that I spent three hours making yesterday to YouTube and noticed the comments were turned off. I figured this was some mistake on my part and I had accidentally opted to turn them off. No big deal I figured. I’m just testing my audience to see what they thought about the video.

So today I finished it and uploaded it and realized the comments were off AGAIN. So I reuploaded it. Comments were off AGAIN. I checked and double checked so I knew something weird was going on so I started hitting up Google and YouTube’s terms and conditions for video uploads when I saw it.

YouTube has a disclaimer saying they can AUTOMATICALLY TURN COMMENTS OFF FOR VIDEOS ON SENSITIVE TOPICS. Right there in black and freaking white YouTube admitting that content creators that are critical of Lindsay Clancy are going to be censored. The people that are making pro-Clancy videos their comments are not turned off. It is ONLY people making content that says she should be in prison or get the death penalty that are being censored like this.

It seems to me that this woman had some powerful connections. I mean how else did she raise a million dollars and hire one of the most expensive lawyers in America? The woman was out of work and her husband was paying all the bills. There is no way she could have paid that attorney on whatever she had but somehow she did and somehow she managed to start a GoFundMe and recruit thousands of pro choice lunatic women into making content that says hey it is okay to kill your kids America. Let Lindsay go!

I’m starting to think this entire Lindsay Clancy case is part of a long term plan to normalize child murder. First came abortion and now the Clancy case. Bit by bit slowly eroding the sanctity of life and teaching women it is okay to kill your kids. You made them. You can end them. And it is making me sick.

So if you wanna help the Wise Wolf out, I want this Clancy Home Alone video to go viral. I need you to click this → link ←to the YouTube video and click the LIKE button after watching it so the YouTube algorithm ends up showing it to more people.



(If you really want to help, share it on Facebook too.)

We need to make the world see this woman is GUILTY (she admitted to doing it!) and BELONGS IN PRISON OR A MENTAL HOSPITAL FOR THE REST OF HER NATURAL LIFE.

The fact she ended up with a hung jury is complete bullcrap (especially considering I was saying two weeks ago this was exactly what was going to happen.) Then a few days ago the news reports that one of the jurors was being ‘intimidated’ by a pro Clancy activist. That right there should have caused a mistrial and a whole new jury chosen but nope.

We are well on our way to see this woman walk away scott free. At least she will spend the rest of her life in a wheelchair. That is not punishment enough but at least she won’t be flying around the world hanging out on white sand beaches in a skimpy bikini and starting an OnlyFans and making 20 million dollars.

Bottomline: This case is disgusting. That woman is disgusting. Anyone that thinks she should get out of this is disgusting.

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