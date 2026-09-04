The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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Lisa Brown's avatar
Lisa Brown
5h

My disgust is multiplied by...infinity

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Delightful Designs's avatar
Delightful Designs
5h

Mr Wolf: I read your work BECAUSE it's not video (as well as it's excellent) I think the all video trend is definitely worsening on the net, and I have hated it since day one, and I doubt that's going to change. As is, if I want information that people claim is in a video, I read the transcript. If it can only be found in a video, oh well, there are other things on the net to read and learn. I skip things that no one will put into words, only pictures.

Hazard of being literate, I suspect.

As far as Ms Child Killer... this is the most rational thing I have read on it, highly recommend it to all thinking people. It not only lays out a lot of the "who and how" but it lays out the "WHY" and THAT is the most important part. Even if you disagree with her who and how, scroll down to the list right after the first chunk of pictures (last one of the chunk is her on a gurney.) The WHY makes a LOT of sense out of all the stupidity you are seeing.

https://morganc000.substack.com/p/the-lindsey-clancy-psyop

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