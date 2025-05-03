Trump used AI to create this image of himself and posted it via social media.

On the heels of Pope Francis’ death, the world watched as dignitaries gathered in solemnity at the Vatican. But amid the mourning, former President Donald Trump did what only Donald Trump could: turned it into a circus.

Trump, a non-Catholic, posted an AI-generated image of himself dressed as the pope — gleaming in gold and adorned in white robes — with no caption, just silent arrogance. Shared from his Truth Social account and amplified by official Trump team channels, the image landed with a thud among the faithful, drawing outrage from Catholics and critics alike.

Separation of Church and Sanity

First, a reminder: the United States of America is a secular republic. The Constitution guarantees a separation of church and state, meaning no president — current, former, or aspiring — should dabble in religious cosplay, especially not in a way that mocks one of the oldest institutions on Earth.

More concerning than Trump’s tone-deaf joke is the question beneath it: Is this man mentally sound? A 78-year-old who publicly suggests he should be the next pope — a role exclusively reserved for Catholic clergy — while also positioning himself as a messianic figure to his political base, should spark national concern.

Even former RNC Chairman Michael Steele called Trump “a 10-year-old child, emotionally scarred and broken.” And yet, JD Vance, his VP pick, dismissed the entire affair. That’s what makes it chilling — we’re no longer sure if Trump is trolling, unraveling, or playing prophet.

According to the 12th-century Prophecy of St. Malachy, there would be 112 popes before the arrival of the "final pope" — Petrus Romanus — who would preside over the Church during the end times. And now, Pope number 111 has just died.

The Antichrist in America?

This wouldn’t be the first time Trump has been accused of taking divine comparisons too far. But as the Catholic Church prepares to elect the next pope in a post-Francis era, some are wondering: are we living in a prophecy?

According to the Prophecy of St. Malachy, written in the 12th century, there would be 112 popes before the “final pope” — Petrus Romanus — would usher in the end of days. The last few decades have eerily matched some interpretations of this list, with Pope Francis allegedly fulfilling the role of the 111th pope.

If that's true, the next pope is the last — and some versions of the prophecy label him the Antichrist.

Now pair that with Donald Trump — not Catholic, not humble, not subtle — inserting himself into the heart of this unfolding religious transition. Is it performance art? Megalomania? Or something darker?

Trump has long flirted with Christian nationalism, but this takes it a step further: visual dominion over a religion he doesn’t even belong to. If the pope represents spiritual humility, what does Trump represent when he claims the throne?

During his last presidency, a massive statue of Donald Trump—hailed as the "God Emperor of Mankind"—was paraded through an Italian town. How much longer can we endure this madness before his ego destroys the world?

Laugh All You Want. But What If He’s Serious?

It’s easy to scoff. Many are. But remember: authoritarian figures throughout history used religious symbolism to gain power. A man depicting himself as a god-like ruler isn’t new — it’s ancient, and it’s dangerous.

In a time where democracy teeters, and church and state collide under the weight of cultish loyalty, we must ask:

Is Trump mocking Catholicism… or auditioning to lead his own religion?

And if the prophecy of St. Malachy is right, what happens when a man who thinks he’s divine meets the end of the age?

You tell me.