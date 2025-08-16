The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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Richard Huffmon's avatar
Richard Huffmon
Aug 16, 2025

Not in complete agreement, nor complete disagreement. Cherry picking some of your arguments while ignoring others. Time will tell. Jesus is the answer.

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Tyrian
Aug 21, 2025Edited

"In 1935, American author Sinclair Lewis penned these prophetic words"

No, he didn't. That quote does not appear in "It Can't Happen Here" or anywhere else. The AZ Quotes version near the bottom is also fake. The closest attributed thing to it ever actually said is from a Yale Divinity School professor named Halford Luccock: "When and if fascism comes to America it will not be labeled ‘made in Germany’; it will not be marked with a swastika; it will not even be called fascism; it will be called, of course, ‘Americanism’"

This doesn't make your analysis (mostly) wrong, but you will probably want to stay away from Sinclair Lewis, who viewed fascism mostly as a stalking horse for capitalism. Trump has proven repeatedly that he doesn't care about capitalism as a system, and also that he will use "Big Business" as an imaginary enemy as much as he uses anything else.

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