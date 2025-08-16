"When fascism comes to America, it will be wrapped in the flag and carrying a cross." — Sinclair Lewis

Lewis saw the future: A demagogue promising to ‘make America great again’.

Editorial Note: I am a lifelong conservative Republican, ordained minister for 20+ years, voted for Trump twice. I'm not a Democrat or Liberal—I'm an American who remembers when we fought fascism. If I can see what he's doing, why can't you?

In 1935, American author Sinclair Lewis penned these prophetic words and explored their implications in his novel It Can't Happen Here. Lewis understood what many Americans today seem to have forgotten: that authoritarianism doesn't announce itself with jackboots and swastikas. It comes disguised as patriotism and piety, using the very symbols we hold sacred as weapons against the principles we claim to defend.

Today, as we witness unprecedented attacks on democratic institutions wrapped in nationalist rhetoric and religious imagery, Lewis's warning has never been more urgent. The question facing all Americans is stark: Will we recognize the fascist playbook being deployed before our eyes, or will we be deceived by familiar symbols and comfortable lies?

The Historical Playbook

Trump’s MAGA-mantra “Make America Great Again’ is nearly identical to the Nazi’s Deutschland Uber Alles slogan. That isn’t a mere coincidence. He is following the same playbook that every dictator followed before their rise to total control.

History shows us a clear and consistent pattern. Whether in 1930s Germany, 1990s Venezuela, or countless other examples, the path to authoritarianism follows remarkably similar steps:

Appeals to National Greatness: Hitler promised to make Germany great again after the humiliation of World War I. Hugo Chávez pledged to restore Venezuela's dignity and power. Both positioned themselves as the singular solution to their nation's problems, the only leader capable of returning the country to its former glory.

Religious and Cultural Co-optation: Authoritarian leaders understand that raw political power isn't enough—they need to capture the moral imagination of their followers. Hitler courted German Christians and traditionalists, claiming divine mandate and positioning himself as Christianity's defender against godless communism. Chávez, despite his socialist ideology, frequently invoked Christian imagery and claimed divine blessing for his revolution.

Systematic Institutional Capture: Both leaders systematically replaced government officials with personal loyalists, weaponized law enforcement agencies, packed courts with sympathetic judges, and attacked the independence of media and civil society. They didn't abolish democracy overnight—they hollowed it out from within while maintaining its facade.

Cult of Personality: Both fostered quasi-religious devotion among followers, who began viewing criticism of the leader as tantamount to treason or blasphemy. The leader becomes infallible, his words become truth, and loyalty to the person supersedes loyalty to principles or institutions.

Enemy Creation and Scapegoating: Both identified internal enemies—Jews and intellectuals for Hitler, the wealthy elite and political opposition for Chávez—to unite their base through shared hatred and provide simple explanations for complex problems.

Lewis's fictional president Buzz Windrip in It Can't Happen Here follows this exact playbook, rising to power by promising to restore American greatness, invoking traditional values, and gradually dismantling democratic institutions while his followers cheer.

The American Repetition

Today, we are witnessing these same tactics deployed with frightening precision on American soil:

The promise to "Make America Great Again" echoes the nationalist appeals of every would-be dictator in history. The systematic replacement of government officials, career civil servants, and military leadership with personal loyalists mirrors the institutional capture we've seen in every authoritarian takeover.

Most alarming was this week's attempt to federalize Washington D.C.'s police force—placing local law enforcement under direct presidential control. While the administration backed down after legal challenges, the attempt represents exactly the kind of power grab that should alarm any student of history. This is how democracies die: not through dramatic coups, but through the gradual erosion of checks and balances.

The weaponization of religious imagery and language has been particularly effective. Millions of Americans, particularly evangelical Christians, have been convinced that a man with a decades-long history of moral failures and legal troubles is somehow divinely chosen. This despite overwhelming evidence of character that directly contradicts the very values these supporters claim to hold sacred.

How can rational people reconcile supporting a leader who has been accused of sexual misconduct by dozens of women, paid millions in civil settlements, built his fortune on casinos, and demonstrated a consistent pattern of dishonesty and cruelty? The answer lies in the power of authoritarian propaganda to override critical thinking through appeals to identity, fear, and tribal loyalty.

The German Warning

We need only look to 1930s Germany to see where this leads. The German Christians movement enthusiastically supported Hitler, believing he was God's instrument to restore Christian values and national greatness. They ignored his character, overlooked his increasingly authoritarian methods, and cheered his promises to make Germany great again.

Meanwhile, pastors like Dietrich Bonhoeffer and the Confessing Church warned that the nation was being seduced by a false gospel of nationalism and power. Bonhoeffer wrote: "Silence in the face of evil is itself evil: God will not hold us guiltless. Not to speak is to speak. Not to act is to act."

The Confessing Church recognized that mixing political power with religious authority corrupts both. Their warnings were ignored by the majority of German Christians, who chose tribal loyalty over moral clarity.

We know how that story ended.

Venezuela's Cautionary Tale

More recently, many Venezuelans initially supported Hugo Chávez, believing his promises of social justice and national restoration. They ignored the warning signs: his authoritarian tendencies, his attacks on press freedom, his systematic dismantling of democratic institutions, his cultivation of a personality cult.

Chávez wrapped his authoritarianism in the flag of Venezuelan patriotism and the language of social justice. He claimed to represent "the people" against corrupt elites. He promised to restore Venezuela's greatness and dignity on the world stage.

Today, Venezuela is a failed state. Independent media has been crushed. Political opposition has been criminalized. Elections are shams. The military serves the regime, not the constitution. Citizens who supported Chávez's rise now live under the boot of the system they helped create.

The pattern is always the same: democratic institutions are gradually captured and corrupted, opposition is delegitimized and criminalized, and by the time people realize what's happening, it's too late to stop it through normal democratic means.

The Fascist Toolkit in Action

A recent edition of the book: The Trump resemblance isn't accidental. The warning isn't subtle. Pay attention.

What we're witnessing in America today follows this historical blueprint with stunning precision:

The Big Lie: Like Hitler's claims about the "stab in the back" and Chávez's assertions about electoral fraud by opponents, American democracy faces the sustained lie that legitimate elections were "stolen"—preparing the ground for future rejection of unfavorable results.

Media as Enemy: Systematic attacks on press credibility, labeling unfavorable coverage as "fake news," and promoting state-friendly propaganda outlets—classic authoritarian tactics to control the narrative.

Legal System Weaponization: Attempts to use the justice system against political opponents while claiming immunity for oneself and one's allies—exactly how democratic legal systems are corrupted.

Violence Normalization: Encouraging or excusing political violence by supporters while claiming victimhood—creating conditions where democratic norms break down.

Loyalty Tests: Demanding personal loyalty over institutional loyalty, purging those who won't comply—how professional civil service becomes corrupted.

The Deception of Symbols

Lewis understood fascism's greatest weapon: the ability to make evil appear as good, authoritarianism as patriotism. He knew that Americans would not willingly choose tyranny, so tyranny would have to disguise itself as the restoration of traditional values.

This is why authoritarian movements always wrap themselves in the flag and invoke religious imagery. They understand that people will accept the erosion of their freedoms if it's packaged as the defense of their identity and values.

The genius of this strategy is that it turns the very people who should be democracy's strongest defenders into its unwitting destroyers. Patriots become enablers of authoritarianism. Believers become supporters of leaders whose actions contradict their stated values.

Good people do evil because they've been convinced it's actually good.

The Choice Before Us

Democracy dies not with dramatic coups but through the gradual erosion of norms and institutions. By the time the deception becomes obvious to everyone, it's often too late to reverse course. The Germans discovered this too late. The Venezuelans learned this at great cost.

Americans still have time to choose differently. But that time is not unlimited, and the window is closing rapidly.

We are living through a test of whether democratic institutions and civic education are strong enough to resist authoritarian capture. We are discovering whether Americans truly understand and value the principles that distinguish democracy from authoritarianism.

The signs are not encouraging. Millions of Americans have already chosen loyalty to personality over loyalty to principle, tribal identity over democratic values, comfortable lies over uncomfortable truths.

Time Is Running Out

This is not about partisan politics—this is about the survival of American democracy. When basic democratic norms like accepting election results, respecting the independence of law enforcement and the courts, and rejecting political violence are treated as partisan positions rather than fundamental requirements of democratic citizenship, the system is already in crisis.

Lewis's warning was not just political prophecy—it was a call to vigilance. Fascism comes wrapped in the flag and carrying a cross because it knows that's the only way to deceive people who consider themselves patriots and believers.

The question is not whether we can afford to speak out—it's whether we can afford not to. Our silence enables the very forces that will ultimately destroy both our democracy and our freedom.

History is watching. Our children and grandchildren will judge us by how we responded to this moment. Did we recognize the threat in time? Did we have the courage to name it and resist it? Or did we allow ourselves to be deceived by familiar symbols deployed for unfamiliar purposes?

The choice is still ours. But we must choose quickly, while choice still remains.

It can happen here. It is happening here. The only question is whether we'll stop it before it's too late.

A Note from the Author about Censorship:

A few days ago, an article about a vacuum cleaner blowjob attachment got 4,000 likes and appeared on my Substack feed.

Meanwhile, my warnings about America's fascist takeover—with 50,000 subscribers—get a dozen likes.

A d*ck-sucking f*cking vacuum cleaner is getting more attention than the collapse of American democracy.

This is real journalism about real threats you'll never see on TV because I'm telling the truth they don't want you to know.

Share this. Like this.

Fight the algorithm that prioritizes shopping over survival.

Unless you don't mind living in a fascist theocracy—as long as you got that sweet thousand-dollar vacuum attachment around sucking you off, right?

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