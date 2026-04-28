The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Emanuel Pastreich's avatar
Emanuel Pastreich
9h

Of all the whistle blowers who appear in the media, Kiriakou was the only one who was willing to talk to me. He even had me on his show a few times. I tried to get him some consulting work in Korea and got him published. Neither of us could save each other. He was kind enough to take my son out to lunch last year in Arlington. He was very kind to my kids when we're in DC. He was subject to all sorts of personal harassment, including having trouble seeing his kids.

Reply
Share
3 replies by 🐺The Wise Wolf and others
Gina's avatar
Gina
9h

If only the tables could be turned on those who performed the torture. I feel that way about anyone who sadistically tortures children, I feel that way about animals and I certainly feel that way about politicians and presidents and their faithful henchmen who carry out these horrific acts. I grew up in an era where a taste of your own medicine was had prescription with endless refills. Granted it wasn’t anything like water boarding but as a kid you got the message loud and clear. “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you”. I think there’s a lot of people who would love to see Obama get a taste of his own medicine and would pay to hold the watering can mimicking a faithful Gunga Din, a poem which ironically is from Rudyard Kipling’s, Barrack-Room Ballads.

Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wise Wolf Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture