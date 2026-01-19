Let me tell you a story about a Viking named Erik the Red.

Around 985 AD this Norwegian explorer got himself exiled from Iceland for killing a few people and needed somewhere to go. He sailed west and found a massive ice covered island that he cleverly named “Greenland” to trick settlers into thinking it was hospitable. It worked. Norse colonies popped up and for the next five hundred years Greenland remained firmly Scandinavian until Denmark formally claimed sovereignty in 1721. That was three hundred years ago. Three centuries of unbroken Danish rule. The United States of America did not even exist as a concept when Denmark planted its flag on that frozen rock.

Greenland was colonized by the Vikings nearly a thousand years before America existed. We have ZERO claim to it.

We have exactly zero historical claim to this land. None. We did not discover it. We did not settle it. We did not develop it. We did not defend it. Denmark did all of those things while we were still a bunch of British colonies arguing about tea taxes. So when Donald Trump announces he wants to “acquire” Greenland through purchase or military force, you need to understand something fundamental. This is not diplomacy. This is not strategic planning. This is a shopping list being executed by the most powerful military on Earth for people who are not you and do not give a damn about you.

The Military Excuse Is Bullshit

The official line is that Greenland represents a vital strategic asset. Cold War thinking. Arctic dominance. Protecting the homeland from Russian aggression. Sounds reasonable if you stopped paying attention to military technology around 1962.

Here is a fact that apparently nobody in the Trump administration bothered to Google.

Intercontinental ballistic missiles do not fly in straight lines across the Arctic anymore. They go into space.

They arc up through the upper atmosphere and come screaming back down on their targets from above. This is not 1950. We are not worried about Soviet bombers flying over the North Pole. That threat model is older than most of the people reading this. A military base in Greenland offers exactly zero defensive advantage against a modern ICBM strike because modern ICBMs do not care about geography. They go into orbit and then they fall on your head from space.

So if Greenland has no meaningful military value in the age of space based warfare, why does Trump want it so badly he is willing to threaten war against a NATO ally to get it?

Follow the money.

Always follow the money…

What Greenland Actually Has

Underneath all that ice sits an estimated four hundred billion dollars worth of rare earth elements. Neodymium. Dysprosium. Terbium. Names most people have never heard but materials that power everything from smartphones to electric vehicles to advanced weapons systems. China currently controls about seventy percent of global rare earth production. Whoever controls Greenland controls an alternative supply that could reshape the entire global technology industry overnight.

But wait there is more.

Greenland has something even more valuable to the men who actually run this country now. Empty space. Endless frozen empty space with access to cold air and cold water, which happen to be the two things you need most when you are building city sized data centers to train artificial intelligence models.

Silicon Valley tech bros like Musk and Zuckerberg have already stated publicly they want to build CITY-SIZED, AI data centers that will require HUNDREDS of nuclear power plants to operate.

The energy requirements for AI are astronomical. The cooling requirements are even worse. Greenland offers both in unlimited quantities, far from prying eyes, far from environmental regulations, far from anyone who might ask uncomfortable questions about what exactly is being built out there in the frozen wasteland.

This is not about protecting America. This is about building the infrastructure for a future that most Americans have not even been told about yet. And you are not invited to that future by the way. You are the labor they are trying to replace.

The Crypto President

Donald Trump became a cryptocurrency billionaire over the past year. Six billion dollars in digital assets materialized in his accounts while he was running for president and then serving as president.

Think about that for a second.

This is a man who bankrupted casinos. Casinos. The business model where people literally hand you money and you just have to not be a complete idiot to turn a profit.

He has demonstrated zero understanding of technology throughout his entire public life. And we are supposed to believe that at seventy eight years old, while handling the most demanding job on the planet, he suddenly became a crypto trading genius who generated six billion dollars in gains?

I call bullshit. That is not investment returns. That is payment. That is bribe money with extra steps.

You know who does have tens of billions in crypto assets? Elon Musk.

You know who spent the last year getting remarkably cozy with Donald Trump? Elon Musk. You know who has been systematically gutting federal agencies of career employees who might blow the whistle on what is actually happening behind closed doors? Elon Musk, operating under the banner of “efficiency” while installing himself as the shadow president of the United States.

That six billion was the purchase price of the American presidency. And you, the American taxpayer, are now footing the bill for whatever Musk wants to build with his new toy.

Elon Musk’s Nazi Grandfather

I need to tell you about a man named Joshua Haldeman because nobody else is going to.

In the 1930s and 40s Haldeman led an organization in Canada called Technocracy Incorporated. The goal of this group was simple. They believed democracy was inefficient and needed to be replaced by a government of scientists and engineers who knew better than regular people. They wanted to crash the existing political system and establish what they called a “Technate” across North America. A techno-fascist super state ruled by an elite class of technical experts with everyone else serving as labor units to be managed.

The Canadian government eventually charged Haldeman with sedition and practicing medicine without a license. Rather than face justice like a man, he grabbed his family and fled to South Africa to avoid prison. He ran away like a little bitch to a country where his white supremacist views would be more welcome. And there his descendants would eventually produce a grandson named Elon.

Here is where it gets really interesting.

Technocracy Incorporated produced maps of their proposed Technate of America. Detailed maps showing the borders of their imagined techno-fascist empire.

You know what territories were included? The United States. Canada. Mexico. Central America. The Caribbean. Venezuela. And Greenland.

Read that again. Venezuela and Greenland were both on the map that Elon Musk’s Nazi grandfather drew up eighty years ago…

Now look at the news. The Trump administration is saber rattling about invading Venezuela. The Trump administration is demanding control of Greenland and threatening military force against Denmark to get it. The exact same territories that Musk’s grandfather wanted to absorb into his technocratic empire. The exact same map. The exact same plan. Three generations later and they are still working on it.

You see it now, right? You can connect the dots because you are actually paying attention. But millions of Americans are cheering for this because a television told them it was patriotic and they never bothered to ask why a billionaire’s wish list looks exactly like his Nazi grandfather’s vision board. Those people are not reading newsletters like this one. They are not asking questions. They are doing exactly what they are told and feeling proud of themselves for it.

You are smarter than that.

That is why you read The Wise Wolf.

This Is Not Your Republican Party

I have voted Republican my entire adult life. I know what this party is supposed to stand for. Limited government. Distrust of federal power. States rights. Checks and balances. Fiscal responsibility. Individual liberty. These are the principles I signed up for. These are the principles that made me proud to call myself a conservative.

Now look at what is happening and tell me which of those principles is being upheld.

We have a president threatening military force against a NATO ally to seize territory we have no historical claim to. We have an unelected billionaire systematically dismantling federal agencies and firing anyone who might object to what he is doing. We have a private army of immigration enforcement officers with a budget larger than every other federal law enforcement agency combined, answering to no one, accountable to nothing, gassing American babies in minivans. We have the executive branch openly defying court orders and daring anyone to stop them.

Share

This is not conservatism. This is not republicanism. This is fascism wearing a red hat and waving an American flag. This is the same ideology that Musk’s grandfather was pushing in the 1940s, just with better marketing and shinier technology.

And when I point this out? When I, a lifelong Republican who voted for Trump twice, dare to question what is happening? I get called a RINO. Republican In Name Only.

Think about how stupid that concept is for a second. If I was not a Republican I would be registered as something else. You do not pretend to be part of a political party. That is not a thing people do. It has never been a thing.

You know what is a thing? Manufacturing catchy acronyms to manipulate public opinion and silence dissent. You know who has been doing that for decades? The CIA. MKUltra. COINTELPRO. MOCKINGBIRD. They love their little capitalized code names. And now suddenly every Republican who questions the new regime gets slapped with a four letter label designed to mark them as traitors. RINO did not emerge organically from grassroots frustration. It was focus grouped and deployed strategically to keep party members in line.

Most people fall for this stuff. But you are reading this, which means you already suspect something is off. You are already asking questions that most people are too comfortable or too scared to ask.

What They Actually Want

Musk is not building car companies and rocket ships because he loves innovation. He is building the infrastructure for a future where human labor becomes obsolete and a handful of trillionaires own everything that matters.

What was science-fiction 20 years ago is now being built en masse and marketed as labor-saving tools but in truth — these are soldiers being manufactured for global conquest…

The robots he is developing are not consumer products. They are replacements. For workers. For soldiers. For anyone who might resist when the new order is implemented. You think I am being dramatic? Look at what Boston Dynamics robots can do right now. Look at the autonomous weapons systems being tested by every major military on Earth. Look at the AI models that are doubling in capability every eighteen months.

This is not science fiction. This is the business plan. And Greenland is where they want to build it.

Being a billionaire is not enough for these people. They want to be trillionaires. They want to own continents. They want to build their own cities on their own land governed by their own rules with their own robot armies to enforce compliance. Greenland has the rare earth minerals to build the robots. Greenland has the empty space to build the data centers. Greenland has almost no population to object. It is the perfect place to build a techno-fascist utopia far from the prying eyes of democratic oversight.

The Robot Replacement You Are Not Supposed to Notice

Now let me connect another dot that nobody in the media is talking about because they are either too stupid to see it or paid to keep their mouths shut.

What happens when ICE deports all the illegal immigrants?

I am not talking about the scary cartel members the news loves to show you. I am talking about the millions of people doing the shitty jobs that no American wants to do for five bucks an hour. The people picking your fruit. The people shoveling guts in slaughterhouses. The people cleaning hotel rooms and washing dishes and doing backbreaking agricultural labor in hundred degree heat. These jobs have been done by immigrants, legal and illegal, for over a hundred years in this country. But the media has everyone convinced these people are living like kings on welfare money, which is total bullshit. They are doing the jobs you would never do for wages you would never accept.

When they are gone, and they will be gone if this administration gets its way, there will be five million shitty jobs that nobody wants to fill. American workers are not going to line up to pick strawberries for minimum wage. They are not going to fight for the privilege of standing in blood and sawdust at a meat processing plant. That labor vacuum is going to sit there, growing bigger by the day, creating a crisis that demands a solution.

And guess who has a solution ready to go? Guess who has been building humanoid robots that can do physical labor? Guess who will be right there with a product to fill that vacuum the moment it becomes politically convenient?

Elon Musk.

Five million robots to pick fruit and shovel guts. Robots that do not need wages. Robots that do not need healthcare. Robots that do not complain or unionize or vote. And here is the part that should keep you up at night. Those same robots that can pick an apple can also pick up a machine gun. The same technology that lets them work in a slaughterhouse lets them work in a city keeping the peace. Once you have five million robots deployed across America doing jobs humans used to do, repurposing them for enforcement is just a software update away.

This is not a conspiracy theory. This is a business plan being executed in plain sight. Remove the cheap labor. Create the crisis. Sell the solution. And the solution just happens to come with the capability to enforce the new order once the transition is complete.

I know how this sounds. I know people are going to call me crazy. They always do. But I spent five years as the personal assistant to a billionaire. I have firsthand knowledge of how these minds operate. I know the calculations they make. I know how they view ordinary people as resources to be managed and obstacles to be removed. When I try to warn people what is happening, they either cannot wrap their heads around a plan this complex, or they are bots doing damage control as part of a CIA psy op, or they are actual fascists who think Hitler was the greatest man in history even though he destroyed Germany and shot himself in a bunker like a coward. Not exactly a hero’s exit if you ask me, but somehow these people think he was greater than Alexander the Great, which to anyone who has actually studied history is a joke that is not funny.

This is happening. Step by step. Piece by piece. The deportations. The robots. Greenland. Venezuela. The gutting of federal agencies. The installation of loyalists. The defiance of court orders. Every piece fits together if you are paying attention. And most people are not paying attention because they have been trained not to.

But you are paying attention.

That is why you are still reading.

Wake Up or Watch Your Grandchildren Suffer

I know how evil minds think. I had one before I found Christ. I know the calculations. I know how you convince yourself that ordinary people are just obstacles to be managed and the ends justify any means necessary. If I had Musk’s money and Musk’s resources and Musk’s complete absence of moral foundation I would probably be doing exactly what he is doing right now. That is what sociopaths do when they acquire power. They use it to acquire more power until there is nothing left to take.

Share

Musk bought a social media platform and used it to rebrand himself as a free speech champion and lovable memelord. That is manipulation. That is a billionaire purchasing his own propaganda department and pretending it is a public service. And millions of people fell for it because they stopped thinking for themselves and started letting algorithms tell them what was true.

Do you like being free? Do you like being able to speak your mind and own property and make choices about your own life without some technocrat in California deciding you are inefficient and need to be optimized out of existence?

Then stop cheering for the boot that is about to stomp on your neck.

This is not the republic your grandparents defended. This is not the party of Reagan or Goldwater or even the Tea Party. This is a Nazi adjacent ideology from the 1940s being implemented with 21st century technology by the grandson of the man who invented it. And if you keep allowing it to happen because Fox News told you it was patriotic, your grandchildren are going to grow up in a world that makes the Middle Ages look like a golden age of freedom.

Except instead of knights on horseback oppressing the peasants it will be robots with machine guns.

We Need Your Help

I am going to be real with you for a second.

Lily and I are being systematically censored on every platform we publish to. Our reach has been throttled. Our subscriber growth has flatlined even as more people read than ever before. Rich people are paying to keep us hidden from the masses because what we write threatens their plans. The algorithm is not broken. It is working exactly as intended. And it is intended to bury people like us.

We do not have billionaire backers. We do not have corporate sponsors. We do not take political donations. It is just me and Lily in a home office surrounded by dozens of computers we need to compete with the big tech assholes who are trying to enslave you. My electric bill alone looks like a mortgage payment. My savings account is all but empty. Lily still needs to pay for college. I have bills stacking up that would make your eyes water.

We are doing this because somebody has to tell you the truth. We are some of the only people left who are willing to connect these dots out loud, in public, with our real names attached. And I am not going to lie to you. There is a real chance that one of these days Lily and I end up with bullets in the back of our heads for trying to warn you about what is really happening. That is not dramatic. That is not hyperbole. That is how Nazis play the game. They play to win. And people who threaten their plans have a funny way of dying in “accidents” or “suicides” that nobody investigates too closely.

Share

We need you to share this article. Send it to everyone you know who still has a functioning brain. Post it on social media before they take it down. Email it to your family members who think you are crazy for asking questions. The more people who see this, the harder it becomes to silence us.

And if you have the means, become a paid subscriber. Not because I want your money. Because keeping the lights on and the servers running and Lily in school costs real money that we do not have. Every paid subscription is another month we can keep doing this. Every share is another person who might wake up before it is too late.

Get 50% off for 1 year

We are in this together. But we cannot do it alone.