The Special Forces Soldier Goes to Prison. Donald Trump Jr. Goes to the Bank. Same Betting Scandal. Different Last Name.

Note from The Wise Wolf: This isn’t a Democrat versus Republican story no matter how badly both sides want it to be. Nancy Pelosi has been caught so many times trading stocks in sectors she directly regulates that financial Twitter built an entire cottage industry around copying her portfolio, and her returns consistently beat the market in ways that would be statistically improbable for someone who wasn’t getting a little extra information with her morning briefing. The machine that lets Donald Trump Jr. profit from wars his father starts is the same machine that let Pelosi’s husband buy semiconductor stocks weeks before a semiconductor subsidy bill she helped pass landed on the president’s desk. The soldier in this story didn’t lose because he was on the wrong side of a political argument. He lost because he isn’t in the club, and the club has no party affiliation, only a net worth requirement, and his wasn’t high enough.

Master Sergeant Gannon Ken Van Dyke is a United States Army Special Forces soldier who participated in the planning and execution of Operation Absolute Resolve, the classified military mission that pulled Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro out of his presidential palace in the middle of the night, put him in handcuffs, and flew him to New York to face federal drug trafficking charges. He served his country. He did a hard and dangerous job. He was also, allegedly, placing $33,000 in bets on Polymarket in the days before the raid, using the classified information rattling around in his head to turn that $33,000 into $409,000 before breakfast, which is an impressive return on investment by any measure, and also five federal crimes.

He got arrested Thursday. Wire fraud, commodities fraud, theft of nonpublic government information, engaging in monetary transactions from unlawful activity. He tried to delete his Polymarket account afterward and claimed he lost access to his email, which is the prediction market equivalent of a dog eating your homework, and federal investigators were not moved by it. What they were moved by was the part where he made $409,000 in suspicious trades and then immediately claimed he lost access to his email. He is going to prison.

Now let’s talk about Donald Trump Jr., who has also not lost access to his email, and who is also not going to prison, and who would like you to understand those two facts are completely unrelated.

Donald Trump Jr. is an investor in Polymarket. The exact platform where Van Dyke allegedly committed his five federal crimes. He also sits on Polymarket’s advisory board and is a paid strategic adviser to Kalshi, Polymarket’s main competitor, which means the president’s oldest son is collecting checks from BOTH sides of the prediction market industry currently under congressional scrutiny for being a machine through which people with access to government information can convert classified knowledge directly into personal wealth. He is not a passive investor. He is on the board. He is cashing checks. He showed up to a UFC fight last week with his girlfriend while Van Dyke was being processed in federal custody, which is not illegal, but is the kind of detail that should make your vision go slightly red.

Donald Trump Jr. has not been arrested. Donald Trump Jr. will not be arrested. The agency responsible for arresting Donald Trump Jr. reports to his father.

While we are on the subject of people floating above the consequences of their own actions, consider the president himself. Donald Trump regularly makes large declarative statements, threats, reversals, and surprise announcements on Truth Social in the minutes before U.S. markets open, statements that move hundreds of billions of dollars in equities. On April 9th of last year he announced a 90-day tariff reprieve after a week of market collapse so severe it had started to look like a controlled demolition. In the minutes before that post, futures contracts betting on lower oil prices jumped several times above normal volume. This pattern has been documented across multiple major policy announcements. Somebody, repeatedly, seems to know things before the rest of us know things. That somebody has the nuclear codes, a Truth Social account, and a son on the board of the platform where the arrested guy got arrested.

In February, six brand-new Polymarket accounts appeared within days of each other and placed coordinated bets on a U.S. strike against Iran before that strike was publicly announced. Those accounts won a combined $1.2 million when Trump confirmed the war in the early hours of that morning. A separate user made roughly $550,000 on bets related to the removal of Iran’s Supreme Leader. These trades occurred on Polymarket’s offshore platform, which operates outside U.S. regulations, which is how it can legally offer markets on war, which is apparently a product category now, because we live in the stupidest possible timeline. Polymarket’s CEO has gone on record calling it “super cool” that his platform creates a financial incentive for insiders to trade on classified information. He said this. Out loud. On the record. His platform is backed by the president’s son. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission, which is supposed to investigate exactly this kind of thing, is staffed by Trump appointees who have lined up squarely behind the prediction market industry that directly pays the president’s family. This is not oversight. This is a protection racket with a government seal.

Hold two images in your head simultaneously, because the contrast is the entire story.

Image one: a 38-year-old special forces soldier, on active duty since 2008, who helped execute a classified military operation at genuine personal risk, used his insider knowledge to place some bets and walked away with $409,000. He hid it so poorly that Polymarket called the DOJ themselves. He is going to prison for using inside information he got by risking his life for the United States of America.

Image two: the president’s son, who has more insider information on his worst day than Van Dyke had on his best, by virtue of being the president’s son while the president runs the country like a man throwing flaming darts at a board covered in world events, is on the board of the platform that turned Van Dyke in, collecting advisory fees from the platform’s main competitor, and recently struck a deal with his brother Eric to take stakes in a military drone company selling weapons to Gulf nations currently under Iranian attack, in a war his father started and his portfolio profits from. When someone had the audacity to ask Eric Trump whether this was a conflict of interest, he looked directly into the camera and said “I am incredibly proud to invest in companies I believe in.”

Nobody is arresting Eric Trump. Nobody is going to arrest Eric Trump. The people who would arrest Eric Trump work for Eric Trump’s father, who has described the entire situation as “the world becoming somewhat of a casino,” which is the most accurate thing he has ever said, and which he delivered with the tone of a man who owns the casino, the regulatory commission that oversees the casino, and the son collecting fees from the casino’s two biggest competitors.

JD Vance, whose primary skill appears to be saying the quiet part loud in a room full of cameras, made a joke during the same press availability where Trump was asked about Van Dyke’s arrest. He joked about Secretary of State Marco Rubio placing a Polymarket bet on whether Iran would be barred from the World Cup. The VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES made a joke about cabinet members gambling on geopolitical events their own administration is engineering. This is funny in the same way a gas leak is funny, which is to say it is absolutely not funny and you should leave the building immediately.

The rule of law means the law applies equally. Not approximately equally. Not equally for everyone except the people whose family name appears on towers in four countries and whose sons sit on the boards of platforms where soldiers get arrested for crimes those sons profit from structurally. Equally. We do not have that. What we have is a system that wears the clothing of equal justice, files the appropriate paperwork, holds the press conferences, and then sends a special forces soldier to prison for doing on a small and stupid scale what the president’s family does on a vast and fully institutionalized one. Master Sergeant Van Dyke made a bad decision. The people who built the architecture he got caught exploiting are front row at UFC fights, and they will be there again next weekend, and the weekend after that, and nobody is coming for them.

Which is exactly why we are building Harpoon Cannon, with the barely-contained fury of a man who can see exactly what is happening and currently lacks both the platform reach and the dental health to do as much about it as he would like.

Harpoon Cannon is a prediction market intelligence platform that runs 12 different AI systems simultaneously to analyze insider trading probability across Polymarket and Kalshi. It monitors what the Trump family and their associates are positioned on, runs predictive analytics across those positions, and flags whether a particular market movement looks like information asymmetry or just the ordinary chaos of a president who governs by social media post at 6 AM. Think of it as a crystal ball pointed at the most corrupt ruling family since Caligula decided being emperor meant the rules were for other people. The whole point of prediction markets was that aggregated public knowledge would beat insider information. Harpoon Cannon exists because that theory has been stress-tested by this administration and found to be adorable.

If you want to see what we have been working on when we aren’t writing - you can check out Harpoon Cannon here: https://github.com/seveneyedlamb/kalshipolymarkettool/blob/main/HARPOON-CANNON-v3-FINAL.md

We are VERY open to investors if anyone reading this happens to be a multi-millionaire.

A paid subscription keeps this operation running, keeps Lily and our designer paid, and keeps Harpoon Cannon moving toward launch before my teeth make all of this someone else’s problem. If you cannot subscribe, share this. Van Dyke is in federal custody for using information he had because he served this country. The president’s son is at a UFC fight because he had the good sense to be born into the right family. One of these men is going to prison. The other one is going to keep cashing checks. The least you can do is make sure as many people as possible understand exactly how that works.

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