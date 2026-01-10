John F. Kennedy understood something about money and power that most Americans have never been taught and will never learn from the billionaire-owned media that controls what you see and hear. He understood that once a man accumulates enough wealth, he stops being a citizen and starts becoming a threat to the republic itself. A man with a hundred million dollars can live like a king. A man with a billion dollars can buy kings. A man with a hundred billion dollars can become one, and there is nothing in our current system to stop him.

Kennedy proposed something radical, something so dangerous to the people who really run this country that some researchers believe it got him killed. He proposed a maximum wage.

The idea was elegant in its simplicity: once you reached a certain level of wealth, once you had not only achieved the American dream but beaten the game so thoroughly that your grandchildren’s grandchildren would be filthy stinking rich without lifting a finger, that was enough. You won. Congratulations. Now the excess goes back to the nation that made your success possible in the first place.

The money beyond that threshold would fund social programs and infrastructure and education and healthcare, turning America into what it always promised to be but never quite became. If Kennedy had lived and this proposal had passed, the country you are living in right now would be unrecognizable.

There would be no homeless veterans sleeping under bridges. There would be no fentanyl zombies flopping on street corners while politicians argue about whose fault it is. There would be no handful of oligarchs controlling everything you watch and read and hear. America would be, for lack of a better term, a paradise on earth.

The Math That Should Make You Furious

I need you to understand something about wealth disparity that your brain is not wired to comprehend because human beings did not evolve to process numbers this large. Some of you reading this own homes. Maybe your house is worth two hundred fifty thousand dollars. That is a nice home in a good neighborhood. You worked hard for it. You sacrificed for it. You achieved what most Americans only dream about. You should be proud of what you built.

Now let me show you what real wealth looks like.

Elon Musk’s current net worth fluctuates but hovers somewhere around three hundred billion dollars depending on what Tesla stock did this week. If you divide that number by the value of your two hundred fifty thousand dollar home, Musk could purchase one million two hundred thousand houses identical to yours. Let that number settle into your skull for a moment.

One man could buy over a million homes and still have money left over for a fleet of rockets and a social media platform he bought on a whim because someone made fun of him online.

That is the difference between being comfortable and being so obscenely wealthy that you can influence elections, purchase politicians wholesale, build private armies, colonize other planets, and reshape human civilization according to your personal whims. This is not entrepreneurship anymore. This is not the American dream. This is the accumulation of power so vast that it makes medieval kings look like middle management.

Share

I Watched How The Ultra-Rich Actually Live

I spent the latter half of my twenties working as a tech stock analyst for a billionaire. This man was the CEO of the largest electronics firm in Taiwan and moved in circles so rarefied that most Americans cannot even imagine they exist. I watched things during those years that fundamentally changed how I understand power and wealth and the people who possess both in quantities that would make your head spin.

For his son’s eighteenth birthday, this man purchased a twenty-five million dollar yacht. Not as an investment. Not as a business asset. As a birthday present for a teenager. Then he flew Bruce Willis, the actual movie star, in for another two million dollars to christen the vessel with a bottle of champagne that cost more than you make in a year. That was one afternoon. That was one party. That was pocket change to a man who could burn through your entire lifetime earnings before lunch and never notice the difference. What I learned during those years around real money is that these people are not like you. They do not think like you. They do not share your values or your concerns or your conception of right and wrong. They see you as a resource to be exploited, a number on a spreadsheet, a unit of labor to be optimized and discarded when something cheaper comes along. The friendly billionaires you see on television talking about philanthropy and saving the world are performing for the cameras. Behind closed doors, they discuss you the way ranchers discuss cattle.

COVID Made Them Richer Than Pharaohs While You Lost Everything

During the pandemic, while you were locked in your home watching your business collapse and your savings evaporate, the two hundred richest people on earth doubled and tripled their fortunes. This is not conspiracy theory. This is documented fact published by organizations like Oxfam that track global wealth distribution. The largest upward transfer of wealth in human history happened while you were worried about toilet paper and whether your grandmother was going to survive the winter.

The Covid-19 death numbers are likely bullshit but the money - that is real number. A number so large that the average person cannot even comprehend it.

Every generation of working Americans has gotten poorer while the ultra-wealthy have accumulated more money than any human beings in the history of civilization. The pharaohs of Egypt did not have this kind of wealth. The Roman emperors did not have this kind of wealth. The kings and queens of Europe at the height of colonial extraction did not have this kind of wealth. We are living through the greatest concentration of resources into the fewest hands that humanity has ever witnessed, and most people are too busy arguing about red versus blue to notice they are being robbed blind.

The rich are buying up your nation the same way Japan was buying American landmarks in the 1980s and China was buying American farmland ten years ago. Except this time it is not a foreign power. It is a tiny class of domestic oligarchs who feel no loyalty to America or Americans and view national borders as inconveniences to be managed rather than boundaries to be respected. One man should not have enough money to purchase an entire city and everyone in it. One man should not have the resources to buy his way into the White House and gut it of the whistleblowers who would have warned you what he was doing.

Share

The New Aristocracy Wants The Old World Back

Your great-grandparents fought these people and won. They organized and marched and bled and died so that you could have a weekend. The five-day work week did not come from corporate generosity. It came from workers who were willing to face bullets and batons to demand basic human dignity. The healthcare you take for granted, the workplace safety regulations that keep you from being maimed on the job, the child labor laws that let your kids go to school instead of factories, all of it was purchased with the blood of Americans who understood that the wealthy would take everything if no one stopped them.

The billionaire class wants to undo everything your ancestors fought for. They want to restore the right of kings, the ancient aristocratic order that enslaved humanity for thousands of years before ordinary people finally rose up and demanded something better. They are patient and they are methodical and they have been working toward this goal for generations while you were distracted by whatever outrage the algorithm served up this morning.

Kennedy saw this coming sixty years ago and tried to stop it. He understood that unlimited wealth concentration would eventually destroy the republic because money is power and unlimited money is unlimited power and no democracy can survive when a handful of men wield more influence than entire nations. The maximum wage was not about punishing success. It was about preserving freedom. It was about ensuring that no private citizen could ever become powerful enough to purchase the government that was supposed to represent all of us.

Why They Really Killed Him

I am not going to dive deep into Kennedy assassination theories because that rabbit hole goes so far down that entire books cannot map its depths. But I want you to think about something. The official story is that a lone gunman with a mail-order rifle made an impossible shot because he was upset about politics. The official story has more holes than Swiss cheese and has been challenged by everyone from congressional investigators to ballistics experts to the files that keep getting declassified decades after they were supposed to be released.

Kennedy wanted to implement a maximum wage that would have prevented anyone from accumulating enough wealth to threaten the republic. Kennedy wanted to return America to a precious metals-based currency standard that would have stripped the financial elite of their ability to manipulate money supply for their own benefit. Kennedy wanted to splinter the CIA into a thousand pieces and scatter it to the wind after they lied to him about the Bay of Pigs. Kennedy was making enemies of the most powerful and ruthless people on earth, the same people who have demonstrated repeatedly throughout history that they will do whatever it takes to protect their wealth and power.

Then his head exploded in Dallas and every policy that threatened the ruling class died with him.

You can draw your own conclusions about what that means.

We Have More In Common Than They Want Us To Know

Some of you are reading this and thinking that the government has no right to take anyone’s money, and on principle I understand where you are coming from. But understand what we are actually talking about here. We are not talking about your money. We are not talking about the guy down the street who built a successful business and retired comfortably. We are talking about wealth so vast that it warps reality around it, wealth so concentrated that it gives individual human beings more power than the governments elected to represent three hundred million people.

The billionaires who own the media have spent decades convincing you that protecting their fortunes is the same thing as protecting your paycheck. It is not. You will never be a billionaire. Your children will never be billionaires. The system is designed to ensure that the club stays small and the barriers to entry stay high. When you argue against taxing the ultra-wealthy, you are not protecting your own interests. You are protecting the interests of people who see you as livestock.

We are Americans, not psychotic tribes of red and blue idiots screaming at each other while the real enemy laughs all the way to their offshore accounts. The working person who votes Republican and the working person who votes Democrat have more in common with each other than either of them has with the billionaire class that funds both parties. We share the same struggles and the same fears and the same hopes for our children. We have been engineered to hate each other by people who profit from our division.

It is time we remembered that.

Kennedy tried to save us from the future we are living in right now. He failed because he underestimated how far the powerful would go to protect their wealth. But the fight is not over. It is never over. Every generation has to decide whether they will stand up to the aristocracy or bow down and accept their chains. Our great-grandparents made their choice. Now it is time to make ours.

Share

Get 20% off forever

Help Us Keep Fighting

If you read this and it resonated with you, I need to ask for your help. The Wise Wolf is not backed by corporations or billionaire donors or shadowy political action committees. It is just me and Lily working fifteen-hour days trying to bring you the truth that the mainstream media will never tell you because they are owned by the same people I am writing about.

Lily is a journalism student in Minnesota who keeps joking she is going to have to start an OnlyFans if I cannot figure out how to pay her more. She is kidding, but the underlying reality is not funny. We are poor journalists trying to bring back America before it falls apart and we have bills to pay. Lily needs to pay for college. I need knee surgery that my garbage insurance will not cover. We are not getting rich doing this. We are barely getting by.

If you can afford it, please become a paid subscriber. We are running 20% off subscriptions all through December. Your support keeps us independent and keeps us publishing the articles that the algorithm wants to bury.

Get the 20% off forever deal:

Get 20% off forever

If you cannot afford a subscription, you can still help by restacking this article and sharing it on your social media. Let us know you did it in the comments and we will give you a free year of The Wise Wolf. Please do not abuse this offer. If you can afford to pay, we genuinely need the money. But if you truly cannot, we would rather have you spreading the word than not reading at all.

Share

Help keep the Wise Wolf howling. Thank you for reading and God bless.