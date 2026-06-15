The Wise Wolf

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Curt Goeders's avatar
Curt Goeders
3h

Very much enjoyed reading this article Wise Wolf. Even with the Migrane, you deliver the goods. Take care of yourself. Sorry about the legal trouble...

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San's avatar
San
4h

Thanks for writing this!!!

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