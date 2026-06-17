The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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Hereticdrummer's avatar
Hereticdrummer
9h

The police as constituted were originally created by the oligarchs to protect their wealth derived from oceanic trade and keep the masses away from their properties and possessions. Then they realized they could hoodwink the people into paying for their own armed oppressors. And it worked. Cops wear patches that read; "To protect and serve." They leave out the most important part: "To protect and serve the rich, ruling class." Major court decisions have ruled and affirmed that the police have no lawful obligation to protect the masses. They exist to control them. yet the people have to pay for their outrageous salaries and benefits. Further, police are not even in the top 20 of dangerous professions in America. The perils of being a cop are way over-hyped and the result of Jew Hollywood movies and TV brainwashing to promote the police/surveillance state. There it is.

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John Visher's avatar
John Visher
10h

If good people built prisons cops and “judges” would all be behind bars. Therein lies the problem. Unresolved forever.

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