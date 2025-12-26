I ran a simple poll my last article on the botched Epstein file redactions, asking one question: do you believe Washington is full of pedophiles? Nearly 300 of you responded, and an absolutely staggering 96% said yes.

Let that sink in.

An overwhelming majority of our readers believe that the people running this country, the people making laws, the people sending our kids to war, the people taxing our paychecks and lecturing us about morality on cable news, are sexual predators who prey on children.

That’s not a fringe conspiracy theory anymore. That’s a consensus. And the fact that we’ve reached this point, where almost nobody trusts the people in charge to not be raping kids, tells you everything you need to know about where this country is.

The Files Are Worse Than You Think

While the mainstream media continues to ignore this story, people are digging through the Epstein files and finding things that will keep you up at night. I’m not going to name names here, but I’m going to point you to one example and you can read it yourself and draw your own conclusions.

There’s a report that made its way to the FBI and was included in the Epstein document dump, and you can find it on the Department of Justice website right now:

It describes a thirteen year old girl, pregnant, being pimped out by her own uncle to wealthy men and women on yachts. According to the report, her infant was delivered on one of these yachts, murdered by her uncle, and thrown into Lake Michigan while a powerful politician whose name you would immediately recognize stood there and watched and did nothing. A baby murdered and thrown into a lake while someone at the highest levels of American politics observed. I am not making this up. This is not some dark web conspiracy forum or anonymous imageboard fantasy. This is a document hosted on the official Department of Justice website as part of the legally mandated Epstein file release.

Go read the answer for yourself…

https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%208/EFTA00025010.pdf

Share

I Cannot Believe I Have to Write About This

I need to stop for a moment and be honest with you. I feel physically ill writing this. As a Christian, as a human being with a functioning conscience, I cannot wrap my head around how any of this is real. The concept of an adult deriving sexual pleasure from a child is so foreign to me, so fundamentally broken and evil, that it feels like trying to understand a language from another planet.

These are not people in any meaningful sense of the word. These are demons. I don’t mean that metaphorically. I mean that whatever corrupting influence turns a human being into something capable of raping a ten year old and enjoying it is not natural and is not a mental illness that deserves our sympathy and is not a “disorder” that can be therapied away.

It is pure evil, Satanic evil, the kind of evil that the Bible warns us about, the kind that Jesus said would be better served by having a millstone tied around your neck and being thrown into the sea than to harm one of these little ones.

That’s where we are as a nation. That’s what’s in these files. That’s what the people in power are desperately trying to keep hidden behind sloppy redactions that a twelve year old with basic computer skills can undo in about thirty seconds.

Both Sides, Say It With Me, Both Sides

I’m going to keep beating this drum until people get it through their skulls. This is not a Republican scandal and this is not a Democrat scandal. This is a ruling class scandal that implicates people wearing both colored jerseys.

The comments on my last article were flooded with people pointing fingers at the other team, Republicans blaming Democrats and Democrats blaming Republicans, each side absolutely convinced that their politicians are clean and it’s only the other guys who are pedophiles. You are all wrong and you are all being played like fiddles.

The same names appear on flight logs and visitor lists and in these documents wearing both red and blue jerseys. They attend the same fundraisers and vacation at the same islands and protect each other because they all have dirt on each other. The party affiliation is theater and cosplay, a way to keep you fighting your neighbor instead of asking why so many of the people in charge seem to have a thing for children.

If your guy is in those files, your guy is a predator. I don’t care if you voted for him or if he says things you agree with on television or if he’s got the right letter next to his name. If he raped kids, he belongs in a cage, and that’s all there is to it.

I’m a lifelong Republican and I’ve never voted Democrat in my life, and I will be the first one to demand accountability when Republicans are implicated. I expect the same from the other side, but I’m not holding my breath because most people have traded their conscience for a team jersey and will defend monsters as long as those monsters are wearing the right colors.

Share

The Soccer Hooligan Problem

You know what American politics reminds me of? Soccer hooligans in the UK. These are people who get so emotionally invested in their team that they riot and fight and destroy property and attack fans of opposing teams. They have traded rational thought for tribal loyalty so complete that they will commit violence to defend the honor of a group of athletes who don’t know they exist and couldn’t pick them out of a lineup.

That’s what’s happening here in America with politics. People have become so psychotically attached to their political party that they will defend literal child rapists as long as those child rapists are wearing the right colored jersey. It’s a mental health crisis and I’m not joking when I say that. The inability to evaluate information objectively because it might reflect poorly on “your side” is a form of cognitive impairment, and half the country is suffering from it.

At this point, I’m half convinced we need psychiatric evaluations and basic comprehension tests before people can vote. You don’t need to be a genius, just sane enough to read a document and understand what it says without your brain filtering it through partisan loyalty. But that’s never going to happen because half the people running for office couldn’t pass the test themselves.

The Media Blackout

Fox News isn’t covering this and CNN isn’t covering this and MSNBC isn’t covering this. Ask yourself why that might be.

These are the same networks that will run wall-to-wall coverage of a celebrity divorce or a politician’s mean tweet and dedicate hours to stories that don’t matter at all.

But thousands of pages of documents implicating powerful people in child sex trafficking? Nothing but silence from every major outlet.

It’s almost like the people who own those networks have some interest in keeping this quiet. It’s almost like the billionaire class that controls the media is the same billionaire class that appears in these documents. It’s almost like they’re all protecting each other while we sit here wondering why nobody is talking about the biggest scandal in American history.

This is why independent journalism matters and why outlets like The Wise Wolf exist. Somebody has to talk about this, and the people who are supposed to inform the public have decided their access and their advertising dollars are more important than the truth.

What’s Actually in These Files

The Lake Michigan baby is just one document among thousands. There are payment records showing hundreds of thousands of dollars funneled to young “models” and “actresses” and allegations of hush money paid to victims and witnesses and evidence that people were instructed to destroy documents related to ongoing criminal investigations. Names and dates and locations, the whole machine exposed in black and white for anyone willing to look.

And the redactions keep getting peeled back every single day. More information comes out as the copy-paste army works around the clock, undoing the DOJ’s pathetic attempt at a cover-up and exposing what was supposed to stay hidden forever. It might take weeks or months, but eventually enough of this is going to come out that even the mainstream media won’t be able to ignore it. And when it does, I want to see how many partisans are willing to hold their own accountable instead of making excuses.

Heads on Poles

The comments on my last article were not subtle about what people think should happen to these predators. Execution came up constantly, not just prison but public execution, heads on poles as a reminder to everyone in power that you cannot rape children and get away with it anymore.

I understand the impulse completely. When you read about a thirteen year old girl being trafficked by her own uncle, her baby murdered and thrown into a lake while powerful people watched and did nothing, something primal activates in your brain. Justice doesn’t feel like enough. Vengeance feels appropriate.

I’m not going to tell you that’s wrong. The Bible has plenty to say about what happens to people who harm children, millstones and deep water as I mentioned. The God of the Old Testament was not particularly gentle with people who sacrificed children to Moloch, and what’s happening in these documents isn’t much different. Same evil, modern packaging.

At minimum, every single person implicated in these files needs to face investigation and prosecution. Not resignation and not a quiet retirement, but prison, the same prison that any regular person would go to if they did what these people did. No special treatment and no sweetheart deals and no Epstein-style “suicide” before trial.

Something Is Rotten

When 96% of your readers believe the government is full of child predators, something has gone fundamentally wrong with this country. We are not supposed to live like this. We are not supposed to assume that the people making our laws are monsters. We are not supposed to read government documents about murdered babies and shrug because it’s just another day in America.

This is rot, deep structural rot that has been festering for decades while we were distracted by culture wars and partisan theater. Both parties are infected and both parties have protected predators and both parties would rather we keep fighting each other than turn our attention to what they’ve been doing behind closed doors.

I don’t know how we fix it and I don’t know if we can fix it. But I know it starts with acknowledging the problem, and 96% of you already have.

Keep Digging and Keep Sharing and Keep Demanding Answers

The mainstream media won’t cover this and social media algorithms are burying it and the DOJ is trying to hide it behind redactions that don’t work. Everyone in power wants this story to go away and never be spoken of again.

Don’t let them win. Share these articles and read the documents yourself and talk to your friends and family about what’s in them. Make this impossible to ignore.

The names are coming out whether they like it or not and the truth is coming out whether they like it or not. And when it does, history will remember who demanded accountability and who made excuses for their team.

Choose wisely.

A Note From Lily and The Wise Wolf

Lily, our junior reporter and current journalism student up in Minnesota, keeps joking that she’s going to have to “start an OnlyFans” if I can’t figure out how to pay her more. She’s kidding, obviously. She’s a good kid with a sharp mind and actual talent, which is exactly why I refuse to let her end up like me, still paying off student loans in my thirties for degrees that were supposed to guarantee a better life.

The Wise Wolf is my full-time job now. I walked away from the corporate cage, the soul-crushing web development and financial analyst gigs, to do this work. And part of that work is helping put Lily through school without her having to beg her dad for money or sign her future away to predatory lenders.

We are running 50% off subscriptions all through December. If you can afford it, please consider subscribing. If money is tight, you can still help by restacking this article and sharing it on your social media. Tag your friends and tag your family and tag that one cousin who still thinks the people in power give a damn about anything other than protecting themselves and their friends.

Get 50% off for 1 year

The time has come for Americans to stop blindly defending the powerful while they rob us and poison us and abuse our children. They’ve been getting away with it for decades because we’re too busy fighting each other over red and blue to notice we’re all getting screwed by the same people. They’ll keep getting away with it until enough of us wake up and start demanding accountability regardless of party affiliation.

Share

Share the article. Spread the word. Make them uncomfortable. And if you can, help keep the Wise Wolf howling.

Here is a free preview of our paid archives: