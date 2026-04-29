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Fritz Freud's avatar
Fritz Freud
1h

Boleskine House.

Boleskine House (Scottish Gaelic: Taigh Both Fhleisginn) is a manor on the south-east side of Loch Ness in the Scottish Highlands. It is notable for having been the home of author and occultist Aleister Crowley, and Led Zeppelin guitarist and producer Jimmy Page.

Boleskine House. was the place where Aleistar Crowley tried to raise the Devil.

Page sent his friend to live there.

In a 2006 interview with the Inverness Courier, Mr Dent, who died in 2011, said he and his wife and children had loved living there, despite the “curious” goings on.

Mr Dent, described himself as a sceptic but said there were things at Boleskin that could not be explained.

He said: “Doors would be slamming all night, you’d go into a room and carpets and rugs would be piled up.”

Another regular occurrence was that the back door, inside doors and kitchen doors would suddenly spring open as if someone was running through them, even on calm days.

https://www.scotsman.com/regions/inverness-highlands-and-islands/jimmy-page-and-his-black-magic-highland-home-1487080

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J. Gan.'s avatar
J. Gan.
1h

Wolf, brother, access YouTube and search for the ones who recorded Zeppelin albums, while played backwards. The songs, played in reverse, are FULL of satanic messages.

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