It seems like science fiction but we are now at the point where AI-driven, fully-articulated “sexbots” are about to become a reality. What does this mean for savvy investors and early adopters?

Share

In an era where intelligent devices have infiltrated our homes, reshaping daily routines, it was only a matter of time before technology's grasp extended to our most intimate experiences. The inclusion of sextech among the showcases at CES 2020 signaled a seismic shift in the acceptance of technology intended to enhance human sexual experiences, hinting that the mainstream might soon embrace these innovations. As artificial intelligence increasingly finds its way into our bedrooms and intimate lives, this article explores both the possibilities and potential challenges this transformation may bring.

Beyond Sex Bots: A Multifaceted Industry

Sextech, often associated with the vision of human-like sex robots, extends far beyond such narrow confines. As per Bryony Cole, a leading expert in sextech and founder of the Future of Sex, it encompasses a wide spectrum of experiences, from pleasure and relationships to education, health, and gender identity. With an industry valuation of $30 billion today, analysts predict its expansion to $52.7 billion by 2026, primarily driven by robust online sales. Companies are vigorously innovating to create products with intelligent responsiveness to sexual activity, poised to capitalize on this burgeoning market.

Smart Sex Toys: Blending AI and Sensuality

Artificial intelligence is not merely an adjunct in sex toys; it's the cornerstone of innovation. Devices like Lioness, a smart vibrator dubbed the "FitBit for a woman's orgasm," and Osé, a robotic sex device designed to replicate human touch, exemplify the profound transformation underway. These products, often connected to smartphones via apps, provide users with insights into their sexuality and preferences, catering to both men and women, and even couples seeking enhanced intimacy when physically apart.

The AI-enhanced Lioness vibrator has garnered an abundance of enthusiastic reviews from satisfied users and delivered substantial returns to early investors.

Sexual Exploration in Virtual Reality: Cybersex Evolved

The rise of virtual reality offers a safe and immersive means of sexual exploration. While concerns persist about the long-term effects of AI-fueled fantasies on real-life relationships, virtual reality's realism and haptic feedback capabilities continue to evolve. These experiences, which can be combined with other online devices, offer individuals and couples a platform to navigate new boundaries in a secure environment. Conversations around what constitutes acceptable experimentation within committed relationships are underway, challenging established norms.

The Dawn of Realistic Sex Robots: More Human than Human

Although sextech transcends sex robots, remarkable progress has been achieved in crafting astonishingly lifelike, customizable robotic companions. Companies are on the cusp of unveiling robots capable of mimicking breathing and heartbeats, with aspirations of lifelike communication and interaction. RealDoll, known for its technologically advanced AI-driven robots like Harmony, anticipates a robust demand despite premium price points.

Similar to the story of Eve in the Garden, the allure of cutting-edge digital sextech could be akin to a forbidden fruit, potentially leading to both profound societal changes and substantial financial gains for investors.

Investment Opportunities in Sextech: The Apple Parallel

As the world embraces AI and technology's profound influence on the most intimate aspects of human existence, forward-thinking investors are eyeing the burgeoning sextech sector. Much like Apple's meteoric rise with the iPod and iPhone, companies at the forefront of virtual sex devices and technology are poised for rapid growth. Early adopters of these investments may find themselves on the cusp of a transformative wave, akin to the tech giants' stock explosions when their groundbreaking technologies became ubiquitous.

The future of intimacy is rapidly evolving, and those who recognize the investment potential may reap substantial rewards in this emerging field.

To gain insights into specific company names and investment opportunities within the exciting world of sextech and emerging technologies, we invite readers to connect with an anonymous, retired broker — the "Wise Wolf of Wall Street," who now shares valuable financial wisdom as a content creator.



You can find him on Twitter at @wisewolfmoney, where he offers a treasure trove of investment strategies, market analyses, and recommendations that could help you navigate this innovative and rapidly evolving landscape.

Don't miss the chance to stay ahead in the game and discover the potential hidden gems in the realm of sextech.





Share