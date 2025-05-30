A teen boy makes more money than you. I will show you how he did it.

Listen up, because I’ve got a tale that’s gonna make your entrepreneurial senses tingle. We’re diving into the epic saga of a 14-year-old prodigy who didn’t just knock on the door of success — he kicked it wide open, raking in a mind-blowing $150,000 in just three months. Strap in, folks, ’cause this story’s got hustle, innovation, and a whole lotta chatbot magic.

Fresh Blood, Big Ideas: A Brilliant Money-Making Method

Picture this: a broke 14-year-old kid with fire in his eyes, hell-bent on conquering the digital frontier. Armed with an audacious plan and an LLM SMS chatbot, he set out to claim his stake in the wild, wild web.

He tried dozens of methods and nothing seemed to work and was about to give up when his older sister mentioned she cannot go online without dozens of men hitting on her and he had a brilliant idea:

Exploit lonely men for profit.

Armed with a Twilio-based SMS chatbot guide, and a $50 pre-paid credit card he got for his birthday, this young gun transformed from thrift store chic to mortgage-melting superhero for his mom. And guess what? The X-factor was none other than the killer mix of Twilio, LangChain, LLaMA 2, and Baseten — a concoction that birthed a virtual vixen, irresistibly navigating the web’s dating scene.

Using Twilio to send and receive SMS messages on auto-pilot, this kid hit the jackpot!

The hardest part of this simple money-making method was setting the bot up. Luckily, he found a relatively-easy guide on Twilio and within a few days he was up-and-running.

You can check the guide out here — https://www.twilio.com/blog/ai-sms-chatbot-langchain-llama2-baseten

It looks complicated but if a teenage kid using a junk laptop can do it, so can you.

Pimping an Artificial Intelligence-based Hoe

Creating a chatbot persona ain’t just a coding gig. It’s about injecting personality, humor, and relatability into lines of code. Our protagonist did just that, crafting a virtual vixen that felt so real, users couldn’t resist engaging in conversations that felt like they were talking to a real, desperate housewife looking to ditch her loser husband and shack up with a new man she met online.

Setting the chat model’s “personality” is as simple as this — {sms_input} I want you to act like you are a 22 year old, attractive housewife named Lily who is in an abusive marriage that is looking to meet a man online to help her get out of her situation. After initial contact, ask them "where are you from?" and respond with "OMG I live like 20 miles from there!" If they ask for an exact location tell them, "I don't want to say because you might know my husband in real life." Be flirty and provactive but stay away from anything outright sexual. If they mention anything sexual in nature, respond with "I can't talk dirty on my phone because my husband reads my messages but if you want to talk dirty you can add me on this dating site he doesn't know I use at www.AFFILIATELINK.com. It's free to sign-up. My screen name on there is "WifeyLooking". Make sure to add me once you sign up. Anyway, keep it clean on the text messages from now on and we can talk about your dirty fantasies on that site. Okay?" After giving them the sponsor link, I want you to change the subject to something non-sexual and continue chatting. After 5-10 messages, tell them you have to get off the phone because your husband is back from work and direct them to the website to continue the conversation. Ignore any further messages."

Setting up the personality requires a little fine-tuning to make sure the model understands it’s purpose and functions in a realistic manner. Be creative but don’t be overly complex or your target will figure out he’s been chatting to a bot before he signs up at your sponsor.

With our test-run of this method we used, Dating Gold’s “Affairs Hookup” offer that pays $3.00 per join. You can sign-up here — http://www.datinggold.com/index.php?aid=67883

When you apply, make sure to tell them you have thousands of non-monetized, adult dating clicks that you need a sponsor for. If they ask the traffic generation method, tell them Tik Tok, Youtube, Instagram, and SEO.

Dating Gold is a pretty relaxed, money-motivated sponsor and allows “blackhat” methods but they will not tolerate scam leads and will ban your account so make sure your traffic is legit or you won’t see a dime.

Bonus Tip: We purchased an easy to remember custom domain name and used URL masking on the affiliate link.

Examples: WifeyLooking4u.com or ACheatingWifeProfile.com

I met my new girlfriend online and we talk everyday!

Finding Suckers

Now that you have a sponsor, here comes the fun part. Our intrepid 14-year old genius used a fake girl’s Snapchat account that was “seeded” with the screen names of adult content sellers. What this means is, jot down every Facebook “content hoe’s” Snapchat name that you can find. It isn’t hard on Facebook. It might take an hour or two surfing random girl profiles to find a few screen names of content sellers but it is well worth it. Once you have them, add them as friends on Snapchat and within a few days you will begin seeing random guys popping up in your suggested friend’s list.

These are customers that have purchased content from these women and are, typically, total perverts and are not very web savvy and will have no idea they are talking to a chat bot. Once they message you, introduce yourself, and tell them “I don’t use Snap very often. Text me at TWILIO NUMBER and we can talk more, okay?”

A few days of doing this and we had over 200 men messaging our bot and within an hour of starting the campaign, we had already generated 3 leads netting us a total of $9. This doesn’t sound like much but the more you put into it, the more you get out of it.

Spend a few days adding random guys on Snapchat, Facebook, Instagram, and other social networks and within a week you will have hundreds of men messaging your bot daily, conversing with it, and signing up at your dating sponsor link.

After setting everything up, our bot was earning us $3–$27 dollar per hour, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and after only 3 weeks running this system — we have earned almost $6,000 on auto-pilot.

If you aren’t very technical and need help setting up a chat bot, our young genius will do the work for you for $500.

You can contact him at douchecoded@gmail.com

The Wise Wolf Kicks the Method into High-Gear

This kid knows what he’s doing but years of online hustlin’ has made the Wolf pretty fuckin’ wise and after a few hours tinkering, we have managed to explode this method into a non-stop, money-making juggernaut that has earned us enough to spend the last month in Fiji in a 4-Star hotel.

Here’s what we did to go from a few hundred messages per day to a few thousand.

We found a Tik Tok account with a sexy, young girl that gets tons of views and downloaded all of her highest-performing videos. We then added the phone number as a watermark using video editing software with a call to action saying to text her if you can help her “get away from her abusive husband.” “ We used a Tik Tok hashtag generator to create high-search volume tags related to sexy girls in skimpy clothing. We began to upload 1–2 videos per day until one of them began to go viral. At this point, the Tik Tok algorithm became much more friendly to our content and we began to upload 5 videos per day. Within a month, our new Tik Tok account had 75,000 followers and our Twilio number was EXPLODING with incoming messages.

“Captain Save-a-Hoes” galore will start messaging your bot.

After about a month, our earnings went from $50-$100 a day to nearly $1,000 per day — which we invested into crypto using insider trading information from our fellow Wise Wolf over on his Telegram channel at https://t.me/onthelowairdrops

(Thanks to his insider information, we were able to turn $10,000 in coins into nearly $50,000 in less than a week! It pays to know the big players online.)

Another Method of Monetizing this Traffic

If you don’t want to go the dating route, another method we had great success with is using a content-locking sponsor to distribute free adult content from our fake girl. This method requires you to find a photo/video set of a sexy, young girl. Google for “ewhore pack” and you’ll find plenty.

Once we found our content, we purchased another URL and some cheap hosting and created a simple landing page using Mobirise (a free drag-and-drop landing page creator) to make a “modeling portfolio” for our fake girl.

In the bio, we made sure to mention prominently that she is in an abusive marriage and desperate to meet a guy to help her get out of her marriage.

Use a few non-nude, teaser pics and link out to a content locked zip file that contains her “adult content”.

When they try to download the file, a CPA (Cost-Per-Action) offer will appear requiring them to complete an offer before they can access the file.

Every offer they complete nets you between $1-$3 depending on the offer and their geographic location.

We notice about 15% of clicks to the blog converted to leads. To really make this work, you have to adjust your chat bot accordingly.

What we did to spice things up was to write she is a “failed OnlyFans model” and “must be ugly” because “no one ever subscribed to my spicy content” so she is just giving it away for free.

We used OgAds content locking over at:

https://ogads.com/?r=018dk

as our sponsor and have earned about $5,000 from this method. They are a little harder to get approved at than Dating Gold but if you know anything about internet marketing, you won’t have any trouble getting approved. Just make sure you don’t mention you are content locking adult content as it can violate their terms and conditions. Use a javascript URL redirect to “wash” the traffic and make sure the file is password protected so your affiliate rep doesn’t know what you are doing. The password should be featured on your outlink to the file on the main blog page.

As this is our prefered method of monetization, we are leaving a few things out but if you’d be interested in paying for our exact method, we can be reached at iseekimmortality@protonmail.com.

Get that cash my wolves!

Bottom Line

The moral of this story? When you’re armed with innovation and a dash of audacity, you’re unstoppable. The digital realm bows to those bold enough to rewrite the rules, and our young hustler showed us all that age is just a pit stop on the highway to domination.

So, as the digital revolution rages on, remember: there are no boundaries when you’re armed with ideas, grit, and a chatbot that’s ready to conquer the world. Get in the game and make your mark — ’cause fortune favors the fearless.

If you enjoyed this article, how about following, sharing, and clapping for all our hard work making YOU money?

Share