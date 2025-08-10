My editor said my content about financial elites orchestrating mass murder is "too morbid and depressing" and that's why no one reads our newsletter, so I added this stupid Titanic gif. Apparently maritime disasters are funnier when animated.



The year 1912 marked a turning point in both maritime history and American finance. While the world mourned the tragic loss of the "unsinkable" Titanic, a more sinister question emerges when examining the passenger manifest and the events that followed: Was this disaster orchestrated to pave the way for the Federal Reserve banking system?

The Players in This Maritime Chess Game

At the center of this theory stands J.P. Morgan, Wall Street's most powerful figure and America's unofficial central banker. During the Panic of 1907, Morgan single-handedly ‘prevented’ (after engineering) economic collapse, demonstrating the need for—and his desire to control—a centralized banking system. He was a firm believer that America needed a Federal Reserve, but he faced formidable opposition from some of the wealthiest men in the country.

Three names consistently appear in discussions of this conspiracy: Benjamin Guggenheim, heir to a mining fortune and Tesla financier; Isidor Straus, co-owner of Macy's and former congressman; and John Jacob Astor IV, one of the world's wealthiest men. All three were powerful opponents of centralized banking and the proposed Federal Reserve Act. All three boarded the Titanic. All three died when it sank.

The Convenient Absence

Here’s where it starts to click: J.P. Morgan had a confirmed spot on the Titanic — suite reserved, bags already loaded, even announced in the papers. Then, magically, he bows out at the last second, claiming sudden illness or pressing business. Sound familiar? Almost like how a suspicious number of high-level execs just happened to skip showing up at the World Trade Center on September 11th. Sure. And people still act shocked when the same playbook gets dusted off every few decades. Same move, different century. But nah, can’t be — everyone’s too busy being distracted to notice the pattern.

As seen in this photo taken in 1913 in the French Riviera, billionaire douchebag JP Morgan was, allegedly, Satan’s third cousin twice removed—and loved smoking cigars made from the the skin of orphaned Cuban children.

Days later, witnesses spotted Morgan perfectly healthy at a French resort, enjoying cigars and leisure activities. Even his contemporaries raised eyebrows at the suspicious timing.

When gilded age robber barons question your actions, that says something significant.

A Ship Designed to Sink?

J.P. Morgan personally guaranteed the Titanic was 'unsinkable' in press releases. Then on its maiden voyage, it sank — taking his political rivals straight to the bottom. Coincidence? Sure. Just like his last-minute 'illness' that kept him safely on land. Some PR stunts write themselves… especially when the ocean’s your cleanup crew.

The Titanic's safety preparations were mysteriously inadequate. Despite being designed to accommodate 64 lifeboats, it carried only 20—ostensibly for aesthetic reasons. More troubling, the mandatory lifeboat drill scheduled for the morning of April 14th was cancelled without explanation, leaving passengers unprepared for the disaster that would strike that very night.

Captain Edward Smith received multiple iceberg warnings throughout the day—from the Coronia, the Baltic, the Californian, and the Mesaba. Not only did he ignore these warnings, but when the Californian tried one final time to alert the Titanic, they were told to "shut up." The ship maintained full speed directly into a known iceberg field.

The Olympic Switch Theory

The Titanic’s sister ship, the Olympic, looked almost identical — so nearly indistinguishable that only someone intimately familiar with both vessels would have noticed if they’d been swapped.

Perhaps the most audacious element of this conspiracy involves the Titanic's sister ship, the Olympic. After suffering severe damage in a collision with HMS Hawk, the Olympic was deemed financially unviable and uninsurable. Both ships were owned by the White Star Line, which in turn was owned by J.P. Morgan's International Mercantile Marine Company.

The theory suggests that the damaged Olympic was disguised as the Titanic, loaded with passengers including Morgan's inconvenient opponents, and deliberately sent to its doom. While the insurance payout of $5 million was less than the Titanic's $7.5 million construction cost, a 67% return beats total loss—especially when the primary goal wasn't profit but elimination of opposition.

Shipyard workers later reported inconsistencies in porthole placement, deck layouts, and screw configurations on the ship they believed to be the Titanic. Let that sink in. The Doomed Crew noticed something was off with this ship.

Additionally, a coal fire was raging in one of the ship's bunkers before departure, potentially weakening the hull where the iceberg would strike. Photographs show a black smudge on the ship's side exactly where the fatal damage occurred.

Perfect Timing

The disaster's timing was remarkably convenient for Morgan's banking ambitions. With his three most powerful opponents dead and buried beneath the North Atlantic, opposition to centralized banking crumbled. Less than two years later, on December 23, 1913, the Federal Reserve Act passed, creating exactly the system Morgan had championed.

The Federal Reserve gave a handful of private banks control over America's currency, interest rates, and economic stability. This timing proved fortuitous as World War I began, requiring the ability to print money on demand—precisely what the new system provided.

Communication Blackout

Even the rescue efforts seem suspicious. The Californian, the closest ship to the Titanic, ignored distress flares. Its wireless operator was conveniently off duty, and communication systems experienced multiple malfunctions—systems that had been funded by J.P. Morgan himself.

Historical Precedent and Motive

Thomas Jefferson warned of exactly this scenario in 1816, writing that "banking establishments are more dangerous than standing armies" and that the principle of deficit spending was "swindling futurity on a large scale."

Morgan possessed the means, motive, and opportunity. He controlled banks, shipping lines, newspapers, and politicians. For one of the world's most powerful men, orchestrating such an event to reshape the global financial system wasn't beyond the realm of possibility—it was simply business.

The Aftermath

The results speak for themselves. Morgan's financial empire survived and thrived. The Federal Reserve became America's shadow government, controlling monetary policy with no accountability to voters. Insurance companies paid out while avoiding lawsuits through maritime law loopholes.

The losers were clear: Guggenheim, Astor, and Straus lay dead on the ocean floor. The White Star Line was eventually absorbed by competitors. And everyone who believed the Titanic was truly "unsinkable" learned that hubris has its price.

Conclusion

While no smoking gun proves this conspiracy, the pattern of coincidences is striking. The man who stood to gain most from the disaster avoided the ship at the last minute. His three most powerful opponents died in the sinking. The Federal Reserve—his long-sought goal—became reality shortly after.

History is written by survivors, especially when they own the publishing companies. Perhaps the Titanic wasn't just a symbol of human hubris and technological overconfidence. Perhaps it was a sacrificial offering to America's new financial god—the Federal Reserve System that continues to shape our economy today.

The question isn't whether we can prove this conspiracy happened. The question is whether we can prove it didn't—and when the same people who control the narrative also controlled the ship, the investigation, and the aftermath, that proof becomes conveniently elusive.



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They tried to bury this story just like they buried those poor people in the North Atlantic. I've got 57,000 subscribers but somehow only a few hundred people see articles that expose how these financial parasites literally orchestrate mass murder to control our money. That's not coincidence - that's warfare.

They're using algorithms as weapons to keep you asleep while they rob you blind. But you found this anyway, which means you're awake.

Now it's time to wake up everyone else. Share this everywhere. Screenshot it. Send it directly. Talk about it at work, at home, wherever.

Every share is a crack in their matrix. Every conversation is a red pill. They control the platforms but they can't control human-to-human networks. Beat them at their own game. Spread this faster than they can suppress it.

The same bastards who murdered 1,500 people so they could set up a debt-slavery banking system are counting on your silence. Don't give it to them.

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