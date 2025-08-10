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Lily-Rose Dawson
Aug 10, 2025

lol you weren't supposed to mention i said this sort of topic is depressing to the readers ya know dingus

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Chuck's avatar
Chuck
Aug 10, 2025Edited

Here’s how I see the landscape on this thing. The problem is a central bank. This bank is not private, it’s more quasi governmental. People who are close to the money printer have a massive advantage. We should have a market for money, just like we have markets for other stuff, rather than Legal Tender.

Though I can also see why a government would want to say what is the legal tender in their country’s market. I can also see why a government would want a fiat currency that they could expand the supply of to pay for “free stuff” and wars.

We could probably improve the situation by getting rid of Jerome Powell and his crew saying what interest rates will be Cause Reasons. We could have an interest rate market where the interest rates are determined by price discovery.

Personally, I am stacking Bitcoin. I think it is already one of the world’s reserve currencies, and it will continue growing because it has comparative advantages like a fixed supply, and you can do peer to peer electronic payments without an intermediary.

Political dissidents should be using bitcoin. The way the “liberals” prevent them from having electronic payments are the central institution intermediary. Which is the choke point that they squeeze.

Also, the reason why we have so much inflation is the massive amounts of money being created, to pay for all the “free stuff”. Any fiat currency is going to run into this problem eventually. It’s way too easy to spend and then just print the money to pay for it.

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