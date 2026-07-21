The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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dh's avatar
dh
5h

I live off-grid, maka and store solar power, my reefer is a 10 year old unit that runs on propane and I get one country station on the radio.

Guess I'm kinda of a failure.

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Graham Vincent's avatar
Graham Vincent
5h

He didn't say, “What if customers had to log in to discover that we serve mozzarella sticks?” He said “What if customers had to log in to discover how much we're going to charge them for mozzarella sticks?” Dynamic pricing.

There's a restaurant in Brussels where there is no menu: the owner comes to the table and tells you what they have. The "Buiten Verwachting" in Boutersem has its menu on a blackboard, because you get what was fresh at the market that day. These are restaurants I do.

My chest freezer was my mum's and I inherited it when she passed in 2009. I'd helped fetch it when she bought it secondhand from someone in Harrogate, using the van of a friend who ran an engineering company when I was 14. This year, it has been in our family's possession for 50 years and it doesn't know it ever left the old country. I pray every time I need to switch it on, so there is, I have to admit, a cloud connection.

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