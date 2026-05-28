The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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Mac's avatar
Mac
17m

Hey, you’re alive! And that’s half the battle

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James North's avatar
James North
1m

In case that wasnt enough...Source: Reuters https://share.google/dKjeogQexdan9GrEP

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