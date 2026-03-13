The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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Nicole Martin's avatar
Nicole Martin
7h

I believe every word but how do we defeat it?

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mariJ.'s avatar
mariJ.
7h

Thank you wise wolf for your sacrifice. I believe you and the overload of information is daunting but necessary. When I bring up what is happening to children I always see people flinch and pivot the conversation elsewhere. I've canceled subscriptions stopped shopping at certain sites and stores. Mostly I talk to my children about God and how, more than ever, we need to hold on tight to our faith. The world has taken off its mask, and it's uglier than we ever imagined. However, keeping faith is the only way to stay sane and keep God alive and strong. I'll keep subscribing until I can't but sharing your content that I won't stop until people stop flinching and pivoting and start engaging in the conversation.

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