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Matthew Wahrer's avatar
Matthew Wahrer
Aug 3, 2025

There is a rich vain of hidden histories to be mined. Much fluff needs to be shifted through to find anything real.

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Susan
Aug 3, 2025

I am a new subscriber, and I find this very interesting, but my reading of the Bible is that the Nephilim were all destroyed in the Flood, and after that, wicked angels were no longer allowed to materialize and procreate with human women. But I do find the skeletal remains of 'giants' very intriguing and will be doing some research into this rabbit hole. It's a story I (unsurprisingly) know nothing about.

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