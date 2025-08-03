At the Louvre, a visitor stands dwarfed by a 16-foot Sumerian statue showing a ‘god-king’ gripping a lion that looks like a housecat by comparison. It begs the question, what if the Biblical giants were actually real?

In 1912, a team of archaeologists working near Lake Delavan, Wisconsin made a discovery that would change everything—if anyone had been allowed to remember it. They unearthed the skeletal remains of eighteen individuals, each measuring between seven and nine feet tall. The skulls showed elongated features unlike any known human population. Local newspapers covered the story. Photographs were taken. Then, mysteriously, everything disappeared.

The bones vanished into the Smithsonian's vast collection, never to be displayed or studied publicly again. The photographs were confiscated. The archaeologists were reassigned to distant projects. Within a decade, the discovery was relegated to the realm of "local folklore."

But what if it wasn't folklore at all?

The Ancient Bloodline

Long before David faced Goliath on the battlefield, the world knew giants. They weren't myths or metaphors—they were flesh and blood, towering over ordinary humans with supernatural strength and intelligence that defied explanation. The Hebrew scriptures don't speak of them as legends. They record them as historical fact.

"The Nephilim were on the earth in those days—and also afterward," Genesis tells us. And also afterward. Not just before the flood. Not just in ancient times. Afterward. Always.

When Moses sent spies into the Promised Land, they returned trembling. "We saw the Nephilim there," they reported. "We seemed like grasshoppers in our own eyes, and we looked the same to them." These weren't exaggerated war stories told around campfires. These were intelligence reports from trained military scouts who had seen the impossible with their own eyes.

King Og of Bashan slept in an iron bed thirteen feet long and six feet wide. Goliath of Gath stood nearly ten feet tall, his armor weighing more than most men could lift. And when David killed him, the Philistines didn't retire the position—they found another giant to take his place. And another. And another.

The bloodline never ended. It just learned to hide.

The American Cover-Up

By the 1800s, as America expanded westward, the giants' ancient burial grounds were being disturbed. Farmers plowing fields struck massive bones. Railroad workers blasting through hills uncovered tombs filled with impossibly large skeletons. Miners following gold veins stumbled into caverns where seven-foot warriors had been laid to rest with weapons that dwarfed anything in modern arsenals.

The newspapers couldn't ignore it. The evidence was everywhere.

The New York Journal reported giants found in Minnesota mounds—skeletons so large they had to be measured in sections. The Arizona Weekly Star documented a discovery near Tombstone where a cave yielded the remains of a giant with a skull "of enormous dimensions." In Ohio, workers near Newark unearthed a skeleton that stood nearly eight feet tall, with a jaw that could fit over the face of any ordinary man.

From Massachusetts to Kentucky, from New Jersey to Virginia, the reports poured in. Giants weren't ancient history. They were America's buried secret.

But then something changed. Around the turn of the 20th century, the discoveries stopped making headlines. Scientific institutions began taking custody of the remains. Museums developed new policies about "unverified findings." The Smithsonian's collection grew exponentially, but its displays remained strangely empty of anything that might challenge accepted history.

The giants didn't disappear. They were disappeared.

The Hidden Empire

Consider this: What if the giants never died out? What if they simply adapted, learned to blend in, found ways to use their superior intelligence and extended lifespans to build something far more powerful than ancient kingdoms?

What if they built the modern world?

Think about the biblical accounts. These weren't mere brutes—they were described as "men of renown," beings of exceptional ability and influence. If their descendants survived, possessing the same advantages of intellect, strength, and longevity, where would they naturally gravitate? To positions of power. To the highest levels of society. To the places where real decisions are made.

The banking system that controls the world's wealth. The institutions that shape global policy. The networks of influence that span continents and generations. What better hiding place for beings who think in centuries rather than decades?

Consider the Rothschilds, whose banking empire spans five generations and dozens of countries. The Rockefellers, whose influence shaped the modern oil industry and countless institutions. Families whose power seems to transcend normal human limitations, whose planning horizons extend far beyond typical human lifespans.

What if they're not entirely human at all?

The Prophecy Unfolds

The prophet Ezekiel spoke of a final battle involving the armies of Gog and Magog—mysterious forces that would emerge in the last days to challenge the established order. For centuries, scholars have debated the identity of these armies. What if they've been hiding in plain sight?

The book of Revelation describes "Mystery Babylon"—a global system of economic and spiritual control that would dominate the earth in the final age. A system so pervasive and powerful that "no one could buy or sell" without its approval. Look around. Do you see that system emerging?

Central banks that control the flow of money. International agreements that supersede national sovereignty. Digital currencies that track every transaction. A global network of influence that operates beyond democratic oversight or public accountability.

The giants didn't need to conquer the world through warfare. They conquered it through finance.

The Great Deception

But why hide? Why not reveal themselves and claim their rightful place as the superior race?

Because the time isn't right. Not yet.

The biblical pattern is clear: the giants have always operated through deception and infiltration. They corrupted humanity before the flood. They established strongholds in the Promised Land. They placed champions like Goliath to terrorize God's people. Their strategy has never changed—they work from the shadows, using human agents and institutions to accomplish their goals.

Every giant skeleton that disappears into the Smithsonian's vaults. Every archaeological discovery that gets classified or debunked. Every researcher who gets discredited or reassigned. It's all part of the same ancient pattern of concealment that began when the Nephilim first walked the earth.

They're still here. Still working. Still preparing.

The question isn't whether giants exist. The question is: when will they reveal themselves?

The Signs Are Everywhere

Look at the world around you with new eyes. The concentration of power in fewer and fewer hands. The coordination of global policies across supposedly independent nations. The systematic suppression of information that challenges official narratives. The archaeological discoveries that vanish without explanation.

The giants' fingerprints are on everything, if you know where to look.

They control the money. They shape the narrative. They determine what you're allowed to know about history, science, and the true nature of reality itself. And they're preparing for something bigger than most people can imagine.

The armies of Gog and Magog aren't coming from some distant land. They're already here, woven into the fabric of civilization itself. Mystery Babylon isn't a future kingdom—it's the system we're living in right now.

The giants never left. They just got better at hiding.

But their time of concealment is almost over. The ancient prophecies are converging. The final pieces are falling into place.

And when the moment comes, when they finally step out of the shadows, the world will understand why they worked so hard to keep their existence secret.

Because by then, it will be too late to stop them.

The Hidden Truth

You won't find this story in mainstream media. Academic institutions won't teach it. Government agencies won't confirm it. The giants have had centuries to perfect their systems of control and concealment.

But the truth has a way of surfacing, no matter how deep it's buried. Ancient texts preserve the memory. Historical records document the evidence. Archaeological discoveries speak for themselves, even when they're quickly hidden away.

The giants are real. They're here. And they're closer to achieving their ultimate goal than most people realize.

The only question is: will you see them coming?

Still not convinced? Author and researcher Jason Colavito has collected hundreds of articles published in respected newspapers and scientific journals that detail the discovery of these remnants of the ancient world.

https://www.jasoncolavito.com/newspaper-accounts-of-giants.html