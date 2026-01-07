The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
wandringminstreli's avatar
wandringminstreli
5d

If this is all where things are headed, explaining it on Substack is an excellent start and we all need to be doing a lot more than writing, reading, and commenting on Substack articles. The question is, what do we do?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
Dawn of the day's avatar
Dawn of the day
5dEdited

Yes. The magnitude of this is what I think keeps ordinary people from even considering that what you wrote about is reality. I know that is what kept me on the fence for years.

I am not on the fence anymore and I do try to talk to people about these issues. I do not identify myself with any system or group. I hate this tendency to slap labels on everything. The only thing that really matters to me is what God may think of me. I am not afraid of this current darkness because I am a creature of light. Fear is what the enemy uses to manipulate people. It sure gets a mob mentality going.

I think this AI, army of robots, technocracy falls into the category of "what men meant for evil God will use for good." I don't see God allowing this to continue for long. At some point He will say "enough" and those evil humans will pay the ultimate price. Many of us may be collateral damage when that happens. If our main fear is dying, then perhaps we should check our focus. God says many times over to not have a spirit of fear. Who is bigger than God?

It is good to shine light on the evil as you and Lily try to do. People who worship anyone or anything more than God are lost. This includes but not limited to, all the fervent MAGA crowd and certainly all the technocrats out there. God is plain about there only being two choices as to whom one may serve.

Every single person needs to ask themselves this question before opening their mouth.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 replies by 🐺The Wise Wolf and others
138 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wise Wolf Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture