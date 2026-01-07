How Tech Billionaires Plan to Replace Democracy with Robot Soldiers and Turn You Into a Slave…

Editorial Notice: Before we start, let me save everyone some time…

To the Democrats about to flood my comments calling me an idiot for voting Trump twice: your last president is on camera a dozen times sniffing and groping little girls. You do not get to lecture me about poor judgment. Sit down.

To my fellow Republicans about to dismiss everything I write because I am not worshipping at the Trump altar: do you even remember what a Republic is? It is LIMITED government. It is CHECKS AND BALANCES on power. It is the system our founding fathers bled and died to create specifically because they understood that concentrated power in the hands of a few men always leads to tyranny. The nation they built is being sold off to Silicon Valley Nazis and I cannot get through your goddamn programming long enough to remind you that united we stand and DIVIDED WE FALL.

Drop the party loyalty bullshit. Both of you. We spent thirty hours this week researching what I am about to tell you. The least you can do is read it before you vomit your tribal talking points into my comments section.

Now, let us begin.

Elon Musk is building an army of robots and nobody seems to give a damn but me.

I need you to sit with that sentence for a minute before we go any further. The richest man in the world, a guy whose grandfather tried to stage a Nazi-inspired, technocratic coup in Canada and then fled to South Africa after raping a thirteen year old girl, is currently mass producing humanoid machines capable of physical labor and combat while simultaneously gutting the federal agencies that might regulate or stop him, and the response from the American public has been to argue about whether his Cybertruck looks cool or not.

Are we now so damn stupid that we deserve what is coming?

But maybe we do not. Maybe some of us can still wake up. Maybe it is not too late to ask the questions that should have been asked years ago, like why is a man about to become the world’s first trillionaire from selling electric cars that nobody actually buys? I have traveled this country for five years as a journalist and I can count the Teslas I have seen on two hands, almost always in wealthy coastal neighborhoods where they function as status symbols for people who want their neighbors to know they care about the environment. The charging infrastructure does not exist in most of America. The vehicles cost more than most families make in a year. The entire electric car market is a rounding error in the global automotive industry. So where is the real money coming from?

Defense contracts. That is where. SpaceX launches military satellites. Neuralink is building brain-computer interfaces that DARPA has been fantasizing about for decades. And the robot division is churning out humanoid machines that the public demonstrations show folding laundry and dancing like your drunk uncle at a wedding, because that is what you show people when you do not want them to ask what the machines are really designed to do.

Let me ask you something that keeps me up at night. If you were building robot soldiers, would you announce it? Would you hold a press conference and say hey everybody, we are constructing an army of machines that can kill humans and follow orders without conscience or hesitation? Or would you show them folding towels and doing funny little dances while you perfected the combat applications behind closed doors where no journalist or regulator would ever see them?

Why would Musk keep robot soldiers secret? There is only one answer that makes sense. You keep weapons secret when you intend to use them against people who would object if they knew. You keep weapons secret when the target is not a foreign enemy but your own population.

Musk’s grandfather Joshua Haldeman led the Technocracy movement in Canada, a political ideology built on the belief that democracy was a failed experiment and that society should be run by technical experts while ordinary people shut up and did what they were told. He was also a vocal eugenicist who believed that most human beings were genetic garbage that should be prevented from reproducing. When his activities got him into legal trouble in Canada, he raped a thirteen year old girl and fled to South Africa with his family to avoid prosecution. Look it up. I am not making this shit up. This is documented history that nobody talks about because we are all too busy worshipping his grandson as some kind of tech messiah.

Musk’s Grandfather is one of the technocratic fascists that came up with the idea of a ‘Social Credit Score’ - just like the one Communist China is now using. This man was no Christian and neither is Elon. Don’t be fooled by convenient lies.

Elon Musk grew up in that house. He ate dinner at that table. He listened to his grandfather talk about how democracy was inefficient and ordinary people were worthless trash who needed to be managed by their genetic superiors. And now that same grandson is the richest man in the world, building an army of robots, gutting federal oversight agencies, and advising the President of the United States on policy, and we are supposed to believe this is all just coincidence? That the kid raised by a technocrat eugenicist who tried to overthrow the Canadian government just happens to be doing everything his grandfather dreamed about but lacked the technology to accomplish?

In 2014, Musk said something at MIT that should have ended his public career. He was asked about artificial intelligence and he said, “With AI we are summoning the demon.”

Not building a tool. Not creating a helper. Summoning the demon.

Why would he use those words? Why invoke biblical imagery about calling forth evil entities? Why compare AI to demonic summoning and then immediately build multiple AI companies and push harder than anyone to accelerate the technology he just compared to black magic? Either he was bullshitting the audience at MIT, or he knows exactly what he is building and he used the word demon because that is precisely what it is.

Now let me tell you about his buddy Peter Thiel, because this is where the story goes from disturbing to genuinely satanic.

Thiel runs a surveillance company called Palantir. If you have read Tolkien, you know that name. The palantír is the seeing stone that the wizard Saruman uses to communicate with Sauron, the dark lord, the Satan figure of Middle Earth. The device corrupts everyone who uses it. It is explicitly an instrument of evil in the story, a tool of surveillance and domination that destroys souls. Peter Thiel read that book, loved that book, lectures about that book, and named his surveillance company after the evil artifact that lets a corrupted wizard talk to Satan.

You think that was an accident? You think he just liked how the word sounded? Billionaires do not do random things. They are focused and use symbolism to hide messages to one another - even in corporate logos like the Palantir logo we see here.

In late 2024, Thiel hosted a private conference in Silicon Valley about the Antichrist. Not a public Christian event at a church. A private gathering where only the wealthiest men in technology were invited and cameras were strictly forbidden. The mainstream media covered it as a “Christian think tank” event but since when do Christian conferences ban cameras and restrict attendance to billionaires? I have been to Christian gatherings my entire life and none of them required the operational security of a CIA black site.

What do you discuss at a secret billionaire conference about the Antichrist? Were they studying prophecy or planning to fulfill it? Were they warning against the rise of a dark figure or coordinating about how to become one?

Thiel spent the last decade purchasing a politician named JD Vance, funding his venture capital career, dumping fifteen million dollars into his Senate campaign, opening every door and making every introduction until this nobody from Appalachia became Vice President of the United States. This is public record. Campaign finance documents. Exposed for anyone who bothers to look. The guy who named his company after Satan’s telephone is one heartbeat away from controlling the executive branch through his purchased puppet.

Then Trump invited Musk into the government and thousands of federal workers got fired overnight. Entire departments gutted. Career civil servants who spent decades building expertise, people whose job was to provide oversight and blow whistles when powerful men did illegal things, shown the door and replaced with nothing.

Ask yourself who those people were. Ask yourself what they might have reported if they had been allowed to stay. Ask yourself whether any of them knew what Musk was really building in those robot factories and got purged before they could tell anyone.

Now these men want Greenland…

Trump, advised by Musk, backed by Thiel’s purchased Vice President, has announced that America needs to annex a territory belonging to Denmark, a NATO ally we are treaty-bound to defend. The official justification is national security, and that justification is complete horseshit designed for people too lazy or stupid to think for thirty seconds about what they are being told.

Greenland is already in NATO. We already have a military base there. We have had strategic access for eighty years. If Russia or China tried to take Greenland it would trigger Article 5 and start World War III, which is why neither of them will ever try it.

I have had morons in my comments explain that we need Greenland to shoot down Russian and Chinese missiles. These people have no freaking clue how ICBMs work. Modern missiles launch into literal outer space and come down on their targets from above. They carry multiple warheads that separate and scatter before impact. They can fly around the entire goddamn planet. A thousand bases in Greenland would not change the physics of ballistic trajectories.

Someone else told me Greenland is a hub of Muslim terrorist activity. I looked it up. There is one Muslim in Greenland. One. A middle-aged guy who owns a restaurant. That is the entire Muslim population. One restaurant owner. But sure, we need to invade to stop the Islamic terror threat of a guy making kebabs in Nuuk.

So if this has nothing to do with national security, what is it actually about?

Greenland is three times the size of Texas with 57,000 people in it. Empty land. Under the ice sits one of the largest deposits of rare earth minerals on Earth, the exact materials needed to build AI chips and robots and all the technological infrastructure for the future these billionaires are planning. There is also oil, natural gas, uranium. Everything required to power data centers the size of cities.

Mark Zuckerberg is planning to build an AI facility the size of Manhattan. Not a metaphor. Literally Manhattan. It will need almost a hundred nuclear power plants to operate. One facility. Owned by one man. Consuming more electricity than most countries.

Now multiply that by every tech company building the same thing, add the robot factories and the satellite networks and the brain-computer interfaces, and ask yourself what future these people are constructing.

I will tell you what it looks like. It looks like the scenes from The Matrix where they show the “real world” outside the simulation. Blasted hellscape. Dead earth. Machines everywhere. Humans kept alive only because they are useful as batteries or in this case as servants and fucktoys for the elite who get to live in their domed paradise cities while the rest of us scramble for scraps in the wasteland they created.

A scene of the ‘real world’ ruled by machines in Matrix: Revolutions. Do you want your kids and grandkids growing up in a world like this? Then sit back and share cat memes and keep your mouth shut and your wish will come true in about 20 years.

These men believe democracy is obsolete. They have said so publicly, in books and conferences and TED talks. They call their vision the “Network State,” new territories and corporate nations run by tech elites where there are no voters to complain and no regulations to follow and no human rights to interfere with progress. One of their main theorists calls it “tech Zionism,” a promised land for the chosen people of Silicon Valley.

Musk’s grandfather believed ordinary people were genetic trash. Thiel names companies after evil artifacts and hosts secret Antichrist conferences. Vance was purchased wholesale by men who think democracy is inefficient. And right now they are gutting the government, building robot armies, and demanding we annex allied territory so they have somewhere to construct their nightmare future.

You think Trump is going to save you? The man whose name appears hundreds of times in the Epstein files? When photos surfaced of him on Epstein’s plane with a young girl whose face was blacked out, the Department of Justice removed them from their website. Think about that. If the photos were innocent, why redact them? If the girl was his daughter like the cultists claim, why black out her face?

Trump ran his entire 2016 campaign on locking up Hillary Clinton. Four years in the White House. His own Attorney General. His own DOJ. His own FBI. He could have done it. He publicly demanded it over and over. And what happened? Nothing. The investigation quietly closed without charges right before he left office.

You want to know why? Because they are all on the same team. Red versus blue is theater to keep you fighting your neighbor while billionaires carve up the world. Divide and rule has worked for every empire in history and it is working right now on you.

I voted for Trump twice. I fell for the bullshit. I defended him online and argued with liberals and thought I was fighting the good fight. I was a useful idiot helping the very people I thought I was opposing.

Both parties are owned by the same oligarchs who want a future filled with robots and human slaves. They want a world where they live in domed paradise cities while you serve them or die. They want to strip-mine the earth to power their AI gods and they do not give a single wet shit whether your children have clean air to breathe or food to eat or any existence at all beyond servicing their needs.

This is not a partisan issue. This is not about Republican versus Democrat. This is about whether human beings get to keep governing themselves or whether we hand the planet over to a handful of tech sociopaths who think they are smarter than everyone else and have the money to make their nightmares real.

I am a Republican. I believe in limited government and checks and balances and the Constitution. And I am telling you that the people currently running my party are building a technofascist nightmare that would make our founders load their muskets.

Which are you? A fool who cannot see what is happening, or a coward too scared to admit it?

I understand if you are afraid. I am terrified. These people have more money and power than anyone in human history and they are moving fast because they know the window is closing. Some of us who speak out are probably going to face consequences. Some of us might not survive what is coming.

But freedom is not free. That phrase gets slapped on bumper stickers and waved around at parades but the real cost of freedom is not just soldiers dying in foreign wars. The real cost is ordinary people standing up against concentrated power even when it might destroy them. The real cost is looking at uncomfortable truth and refusing to flinch.

Our founders did not defeat the British Empire by being polite. They did not win independence by hoping someone else would handle it. They pledged their lives, their fortunes, and their sacred honor, and a lot of them lost all three.

Are you going to keep scrolling? Keep trusting that everything will work out? Keep pretending the richest men in history building robot armies and hosting Antichrist conferences is just normal billionaire stuff?

Or are you going to wake up and fight before there is nothing left to fight for?

The robots are being built right now. The puppet politicians are already in place. The federal watchdogs have been purged. The territory is being acquired.

What the Hell are you going to do about it?

