I am not going to waste abunch of your time explaining why or how I made this video. I just want you to watch how freakin’ good it turned out and share it so it goes viral on Youtube.

People need to be reminded that Satan only has a ‘Limited Time Offer’ on his ‘Lease’ on this world and God is coming to take it back sooner than he thinks.

The Lease is Up!

If you enjoy this sort of content, how about becoming a paid subscriber? Every time I make one of these Lego videos, it costs me pretty much an entire month’s food budget and even though I, technically, need to shed a few pounds - I am not interested in starving myself to death in order to do it…

A paid sub helps keep me fed and making this sorta stuff and you watching it. So if you can afford a cup of coffee a month to help freelance creators like Lily and myself stay doing the work we love - click that upgrade button and go paid and if you can’t afford it, you can always share the video and subscribe to our Youtube channel!

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Thanks and God Bless!

Help Keep the Wise Wolf Making Corny Lego Videos