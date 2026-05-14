The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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Yolanda D.'s avatar
Yolanda D.
2h

This is pure genius!

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1 reply by 🐺The Wise Wolf
Steve and Colleen Miles's avatar
Steve and Colleen Miles
3h

I am looking forward to the day you cut slice and dice then merge all of ‘em into an epic storyline that changes tempo from to relax the senses and then pounce again - I have no idea what that means but… looking forward to it - great job on the new toys to reach a larger younger audience

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